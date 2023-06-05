Fire service facing ‘real crisis’ over funding, union warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fire service facing ‘real crisis’ over funding, union warns

By Press Association
Unions have claimed the fire service is facing a ‘real crisis’ over funding (Dan Barker/PA)
Unions have claimed the fire service is facing a ‘real crisis’ over funding (Dan Barker/PA)

Union officials have warned that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is facing a “real crisis” after plans emerged to strip appliances from 10 stations across the country.

The SFRS said the appliances will be withdrawn on a temporary basis from stations in Maryhill, Govan and Cowcaddens in Glasgow, Greenock, Hamilton, Kingsway East in Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Methil.

The service said the appliances will be removed on a “temporary basis” from September.

The SFRS is projected to receive a flat cash budget settlement from the Scottish Government for the next four years.

In turn, the SFRS must make £36 million in cuts, including £11 million in 2023 and 2024 alone.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has warned the SFRS will face a “real crisis” if funding is not improved.

Scottish secretary John McKenzie said: “Recent events at Jenners in Edinburgh and Cannich in the Highlands show the dangers our members face.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is heading for a real crisis if the Scottish Government continues to underfund this essential public service.

“The withdrawal of appliances at these stations is the latest in a long line of cuts that are undermining our members’ ability to respond to incidents in the communities we serve.

“We cannot go on like this, enough is enough.”

The FBU said the SFRS has made several cuts over the last decade, with the loss of more than 1,100 firefighter jobs, the closure of five control-rooms and a 14% increase in response time per incident.

The union is calling upon its members and the communities they serve to lobby the Scottish Government for increased investment.

An FBU statement said: “Over the coming weeks and months, we will be lobbying the Scottish Government, MSPs and local councillors to alert them to this crisis and seek their support to bring about change.

“There is no hiding place for our elected representatives any more, this is too important for that.

“They need to decide which side they are on – the side of communities and the firefighters who keep them safe, or the side of those who put lives in danger through impossible budget allocations?”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer David Farries confirmed the “temporary withdrawal” of second and third appliances from 10 stations.

He said: “We will always ensure the resources we have and our people are best placed to protect communities.

“We have identified 10 fire stations where we can temporarily remove an appliance with the least impact on response times.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]