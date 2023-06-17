More water can be taken from burn to boost island’s supply amid dry spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

More water can be taken from burn to boost island’s supply amid dry spell

By Press Association
The measures aim to maintain the public water supply (PA)
The measures aim to maintain the public water supply (PA)

Scottish Water has been given permission to increase how much water it takes from a burn flowing from a loch in a conservation area to maintain the public supply amid the dry weather.

Transport and Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has authorised the exceptional, short-term measure to ensure maintenance of the public water supply to Broadford on Skye.

The Scottish Government agreed with a recommendation by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) which enables Scottish Water to increase abstraction levels from the Allt a’ Mhuilinn burn.

It flows from a loch that is a designated Special Area of Conservation and Site of Special Scientific Interest for macrophytes, a type of plant.

Scottish Water said it does not anticipate any negative environmental impact.

Skye has reached moderate scarcity alert, the second highest warning level, in the latest Sepa report as the dry weather continues, with every part of Scotland having now reached some level of scarcity.

Ms McAllan said: “I have worked with Sepa and Scottish Water to allow prompt action to be taken to ensure that there is no risk to the public water supply to Broadford.

“Our partner agencies have advised that this is an isolated incident related to specific circumstances in the Broadford area.

“The steps we have taken will permit Scottish Water to maintain the public water supply until they can put a longer-term solution in place.

“Everyone needs to use water responsibly. I urge businesses and the public to continue to follow the guidance provided by Sepa and Scottish Water on the measures we all should be taking as long as the outlook remains dry.”

Kes Juskowiak, water operations manager at Scottish Water, said: “We have seen a rapid drop of reservoir level on Skye and while working to bring in an alternative source we are increasing abstraction levels at this site for a short period of time.

“We do not anticipate any negative environmental impact.

“As always, we encourage our customers to use their water wisely.”

Sepa warned that a third of areas in Scotland will be at significant water scarcity level by June 30 if there is no recovery in river levels.

The Loch Maree area in the Highlands reached “significant”, the highest risk level, last week and remains there this week.

The Ness remains at moderate scarcity, the second highest level, and is joined by the Inner Hebrides, parts of the central belt, and the whole Southwest.

The rest of Scotland is in Alert, with the exception of the Shetland islands at Early Warning.

A Sepa spokesman said: “All parts of Scotland are now facing some level of water scarcity. The Isle of Skye has reached Moderate scarcity in our latest report, the second highest warning level.

“As a result of this prolonged dry weather, Sepa has received a request from Scottish Water for a temporary abstraction licence in Broadford to help supplement normal public supply with water from the Allt a’ Mhuilinn burn.

“We’re currently working with Scottish Water to ensure the needs of the local community in Broadford are met, while carefully balancing the protection of the local water environment.”

