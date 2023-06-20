Rape, fraud and domestic abuse reports at record high, crime figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Rape, fraud and domestic abuse reports at record high, crime figures show

By Press Association
Police Scotland recorded the highest number of rapes, attempted rapes and fraud on record in 2022/23 (PA)
Police Scotland recorded the highest number of rapes, attempted rapes and fraud on record in 2022/23 (PA)

The number of rapes, attempted rapes and fraud reported to the police are at their highest levels on record, new figures indicate.

The annual Recorded Crime in Scotland report published on Tuesday shows a 1% increase in crime reported to police in Scotland overall, from 286,464 offences in 2021/22 to 289,352 in 2022-23.

The force recorded 2,529 rapes and attempted rapes in Scotland in 2022-23, accounting for 17% of all sexual crimes, a rise of 1% on the previous year.

Fraud has increased year-on-year since 2014-15 to the highest level on record at 16,536 in 2022/23.

Reports of this type of crime have risen 109% since 2013-14.

Domestic abuse is also at the highest level since new legislation came into force in 2019.

There were 1,781 crimes recorded under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act in 2022-23, a 1% increase compared to 2021-22.

Sexual crimes accounted for 5% of all crimes recorded in Scotland, and overall there was a 3% decrease in 2022-23.

Crimes of sexual assault fell from 5,359 in 2021-22 to 5,282 in 2022-23.

More than one third (37%) of sexual assault victims were under the age of 18.

Angela Constance
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said Scotland is a ‘safe place to live’ (PA)

Crimes of dishonesty such as housebreaking and shoplifting have risen 11% in a year, from 92,873 to 103,393 in 2022-23. The recording of these crimes is at the third lowest level seen since 1971.

Most other categories of crime, including non-sexual crimes of violence, damage and reckless behaviour and crimes against society, saw a decrease between 2021-22 and 2022-23, while crimes under coronavirus-related legislation fell from 3,913 to zero.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “These figures show Scotland continues to be a safe place to live, with recorded crime remaining at one of the lowest levels seen since 1974.

“These latest figures show reductions in crimes such as violence and damage and reckless behaviour.

“While most people do not experience crime, we recognise the impact caused to those who do. These figures show while significant progress is being made, there is more we need to do to reduce the harm caused by crime.

Hate Crime and Public Order Bill
Tory Jamie Greene said the Government should be ‘ashamed’ of the figures (PA)

“That is why we are taking robust action to tackle sexual offending in particular, while investing £93 million over the past five years to ensure that victims’ rights and needs are at the centre of the criminal justice system.

“We also recently launched a violence prevention strategy and are supporting Police Scotland with £1.45 billion investment in 2023-24.

“These continued low levels of crime are testimony to the efforts across policing, justice and community safety partners to deliver a safer Scotland for everyone.”

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said the Scottish Government should be “ashamed” of the figures.

Mr Greene added: “It’s unbelievably crass for (Justice Secretary) Angela Constance to boast about Scotland’s safety when rapes and attempted rapes as well as crimes under the Domestic Abuse Act are all at their highest level on record.

“The reality is that under the SNP’s soft-touch approach to justice, overall crime has risen again. Cases of fraud are at their highest level since the SNP entered government.

“With police numbers still dangerously low and sentencing policies that put criminals’ interests ahead of their victims’, the SNP should be ashamed of their record on crime, rather than complacently congratulating themselves on these dismal figures.”

More from The Courier

Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub
The Brechin Plot at DWH @ St Andrews
First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews
Kieron Achara at Kinross charity Seamab.
Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity's £5.5m school revamp
Former Carnoustie dance teacher June Thomson has died.
June Thomson of Carnoustie: Former White Heather Club dancer dies