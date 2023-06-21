Law banning fireworks in designated areas comes into force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Law banning fireworks in designated areas comes into force

By Press Association
Local authorities will be able to set up firework control zones under the legislation (Alamy/PA)
Local authorities will be able to set up firework control zones under the legislation (Alamy/PA)

Councils will be able to ban the use of fireworks in designated areas as a new law comes into force.

From Thursday, it will be a criminal offence to ignite or knowingly throw a lit pyrotechnic into an area categorised by local authorities as firework control zones.

The zones could include areas with private properties or gardens, with the maximum penalties for perpetrators set at a fine of up to £5,000 or up to six months in prison.

Public firework displays will still be permitted within the zones to allow people to enjoy fireworks safely.

The measures are being introduced as part of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Articles Act 2022.

Earlier this month, new legislation prohibited the misuse of pyrotechnics such as flares, meaning football fans in possession of the items in public places with more than 1,000 in attendance could face punishment.

Community safety minister Siobhan Brown hailed the new legislation (Scottish Parliament/PA)

Further restrictions including a licensing system for people wishing to buy and use fireworks is expected in autumn 2024 at the earliest.

Community safety minister Siobhan Brown said: “Evidence and engagement with communities shows strong public support for tougher action on fireworks, which along with other pyrotechnic articles can cause harm, serious injury and distress to people, pets and the wider community.

“Giving local authorities additional powers to create firework control zones, with input from the local community, marks a significant step in tackling the issues caused by fireworks, which are dangerous when used inappropriately.

“This change to the law demonstrates our absolute commitment to further improve public safety and wellbeing for our communities.”

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Nicola Robison said: “It is a criminal offence to be in possession of, or setting off, fireworks within a fireworks control zone and I would urge all members of the public to be aware of designated zones within your local area to ensure you are not in breach of the legislation.

“Police Scotland is committed to keeping the public safe from the risk of harm associated with the reckless and criminal use of fireworks and we welcome the addition of fireworks control zones within Scotland.”

