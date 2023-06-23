Land managers given more power to control deer population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Land managers given more power to control deer population

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has announced amendments to deer-culling laws (PA)
The Scottish Government has outlined new plans intended to better control the nation’s rapidly growing deer population.

In a move aimed at protecting biodiversity and preventing nature loss, land managers are to be given more power in controlling deer numbers.

The rules, which were updated this week, give land managers the right to cull male deer across a longer period of the year.

They will also be permitted to use “night sight” scopes to cull deer in the dark.

Additionally, land managers may now use ammunition which is less damaging to venison products.

They previously had to use lead ammunition, which is toxic to humans.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said this will make venison more widely available to domestic and international markets.

Lorna Slater said deer numbers have reached a level which can have a ‘devastating impact on our land’ (PA)

Ms Slater added: “These changes – recommended by the Deer Working Group – will allow deer to be managed in a way that is both beneficial to our environment and the rural economies that rely upon deer.

“Deer are an iconic species that is synonymous with rural Scotland but their numbers have reached densities that can have a devastating impact on our land due to trampling and overgrazing.

“This activity can prevent new trees from growing and damage existing woodland.”

The move was welcomed by the Scottish Environment Link deer group, established in 2017 by the Scottish Government due to growing concern over deer management.

Group vice-convener Mike Daniels said: “We strongly support the Scottish Government’s proposals to improve the flexibility of deer management, based on the independent scrutiny of the deer working group and its final recommendations.

“More than ever we need to make all of the tools available to Scotland’s skilled and experienced deer managers to deliver the urgent changes required for nature and for all of us.”

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association said the plans may do the reverse of what is anticipated (PA)

But the Scottish Gamekeepers Association was critical of the changes, claiming they may have the opposite effect of what is anticipated.

Chairman Alex Hogg said: “We outlined in our consultation response that doing away with male deer seasons downgrades animal welfare in Scotland and may actually lead to numbers and forest damage increasing.

“It seems the consultation exercise was merely a tick box formality, however.

“This is especially disappointing considering that there were no actual deer managers on the original deer working group which decided these proposals in the first place.

“The distance between policy and the practitioner grows and that is a real concern when Scottish Government is obligated to deliver a just transition.”

But the British Association for Shooting and Conservation welcomed the changes.

Scotland director Peter Clark said: “BASC Scotland supports the decision to amend the minimum bullet weight because it will make non-lead ammunition more accessible.

“Many stalkers are already required to use lead-free ammunition, be it through lease conditions or AGHE (approved game handling establishment) requirement, thus this would ensure that stalkers in these situations can continue to manage deer populations and supply venison into the food chain.”

