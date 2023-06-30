Banning designer labels among ideas considered for new school uniform guidance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Banning designer labels among ideas considered for new school uniform guidance

By Press Association
A working group has been set up to consider guidance on school uniforms new (Ben Birchall/PA)
A working group has been set up to consider guidance on school uniforms new (Ben Birchall/PA)

Consultation responses on new school uniform guidance call for cost-reducing measures including a ban on designer labels.

The Scottish Government has launched a working group to consider the 2,751 responses it received after it sought the views from parents and carers on the future of school uniforms.

New guidance is set to be published before the start of the August 2024 school term, with the aim being to reduce the cost for families.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the responses will be “seriously” considered by the working group to inform new guidance.

First Minister’s Questions
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth (Jane Barlow/PA)

Suggestions for reducing uniform costs included 210 comments that schools could help by having logo-free uniform items and considering a ban on designer labels.

However, when considering the importance of school culture, more than 1,000 respondents said school badges were central to the ethos.

Other cost-saving suggestions included removing the requirement of blazers in some schools and moving towards a scheme which encourages more secondhand unforms.

Some 338 respondents also indicated that a stronger school uniform policy could help promote equality and reduce instances of bullying.

Ms Gilruth said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to take part in this consultation.

“It is clear that more must be done to ensure that school uniforms are more affordable, especially as families face financial hardship due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“It is also important that uniforms are more sustainable and inclusive to all.

“We have established a school uniform working group to seriously consider the responses to this consultation.

“This will inform new guidance around school uniforms before it becomes statutory later in this parliamentary term.”

More from The Courier

Some of those involved in the first ever Perthshire Open Studios (POS) summer show. Image: Colin Hattersley.
New annual summer show will feature 70 Perthshire artists and makers
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Levenmouth Academy prom. Markinch. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Baldragon Academy prom - Erin Ramsey, Kaci Aberdein and Chloe Mclaren. Dundee. Supplied by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023
Councillor Fraser Macpherson outside a bus stop.
Outrage as hundreds of Dundee bus stop timetables found to be out of date…
Station Park, home of Forfar Athletic FC
3 key Forfar fixtures as Angus side kick off League Two promotion bid
Links Park stadium, home of Montrose FC
3 key fixture dates for Montrose as Angus side gear up for League One…
Cellist Su-a Lee is pictured biting a musical sword. She will perform at the East Neuk Music Festival this weekend.
The first cut is the deepest - playing the saw at the East Neuk…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Mum reveals teen's trauma as 'dangerous' Perthshire van driver convicted
Zach Robinson. Image: SNS.
Dundee seal sensational return for fans favourite Zach Robinson
Raith Rovers players celebrate a goal at Stark's Park
Raith Rovers fixtures in full: Ian Murray's men on the road for curtain-raiser as…