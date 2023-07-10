Scots with mental health issues are not seeking help because of stigma – warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots with mental health issues are not seeking help because of stigma – warning

By Press Association
The survey looked at the stigma around mental illness (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Thousands of Scots with mental illness are not seeking help due to the stigma around it, with many fearing they will be viewed as dangerous and unpredictable, according to new analysis.

See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination, said that mental illness continues to be unfairly stigmatised and is urging people to change their “outdated stereotypes and preconceptions”.

It is calling on members of the public to rethink their words and actions when it comes to mental illness, and show more compassion towards those who struggle.

The call comes after research first published in autumn 2022 found that 92% of people with severe, complex and enduring mental illness believe that members of the public view them as unpredictable and almost eight in 10 (78%) think they are viewed as dangerous.

And almost nine in 10 (87%) said they believe that the public see them as being to blame for their problems.

See Me director Wendy Halliday said: “A lot of public stigma stems from outdated stereotypes and preconceptions relating to mental illness.

“In reality, people with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators, and many are able to live full, independent lives with the right support and understanding.

“The actions of others, including the language used around mental health and mental illness, continue to prevent thousands of Scots from reaching out and seeking help when they need it, and we know that has to change.”

To be eligible for the study, which received almost 350 responses, those taking part had to have a mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar or related disorder, obsessive-compulsive or a related disorder, or a feeding or eating disorder.

The Scottish Mental Illness Study, from See Me and the Mental Health Foundation, was carried out in collaboration with Vox Scotland and Glasgow Caledonian University.

Those affected by stigma include poet Angela McCrimmon, 46, from Livingston in West Lothian, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 19.

She said that people’s attitudes hold her back from opening up about her mental health.

The See Me volunteer said: “I know that with mental illness, you can’t help it, you can do your best to manage it as best you can.

“So I shouldn’t feel like I can’t be honest with other people – but there are still times where I’m unsure of what their reaction will be, because of the stigma that’s still out there.

“The way people speak about mental health still is frustrating. Something I’ve been witness to is people who know I’m somebody who lives with a mental illness speaking about other people very derogatively – their ‘mad’ neighbour up the road, for instance. ‘Don’t got into their house, you might not come out alive,’ – things like that.

“I had a neighbour who wasn’t known by his name any more – he was ‘the schizo’, which was awful.

“When I hear people speaking like that, I’ve had to hold back, because I think, if you have that opinion, what’s to stop you talking like that about me? It makes me quite guarded.”

She added: “It would make a huge difference if we could get to a stage where there’s no difference between your mental health and your physical health.”

See Me is managed by SAMH (the Scottish Association for Mental Health) and the Mental Health Foundation, and funded by Scottish Government.