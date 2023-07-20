Prison cells to have landline phones installed in £8.5m project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Prison cells to have landline phones installed in £8.5m project

By Press Association
Landline phones will be installed in prison cells across Scotland, the Scottish Prison Service has confirmed (Danny Lawson/PA)
Landline phones will be installed in prison cells across Scotland, the Scottish Prison Service has confirmed (Danny Lawson/PA)

Landline phones will be installed in prison cells for the first time, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has confirmed.

SPS said the move will support family contact, mental health and wellbeing as well as reducing the risk of reoffending.

The scheme will cost £8.5 million and people in custody will receive 200 free minutes per month.

Maintaining contact with friends and family, particularly children is crucial to prisoners and their loved ones, the prison service said.

Dalzell Historical Industrial sale
Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White said landline phones must be ‘tamper-proof’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Landline phones will replace prison-issued phones which were distributed during the pandemic.

But North East Scotland MSP Tess White said the Scottish Government must ensure the new phones are tamper-proof after 373 mobile phones were confiscated from prisoners at HMP Grampian between January 2022 and June 20 this year.

She said: “Public safety has been put at serious risk since the SNP Government issued mobile phones to prisoners and these should have been taken away from their hands long before now.

“These supposedly secure handsets were hacked within hours of the prisoners receiving them and have continued to be abused on an industrial scale to commission serious crimes across the north east.

HMP and YOI – Stirling
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the move was ‘welcome’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s vital these dangerous mistakes aren’t repeated and proper security measures are installed on these landlines to ensure they aren’t used by potential drug dealers to run their businesses from their cells at HMP Grampian.”

SPS say the hard-wired, in-cell telephones will be subject to robust security which means inmates will only be able to call numbers from a pre-approved list.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, Angela Constance, said: “The introduction of landline telephones in cells is a welcome development by the Scottish Prison Service and marks a continuation of Scottish Government investment in modernising our prison estate.

“This will help people in custody maintain contact with friends and family, including their children, which we know is crucial to their rehabilitative journey.

“It will also pave the way for in-cell education and give people in custody greater responsibility for their own lives – and will help ensure safe and stable prison environments.”

Teresa Medhurst, chief executive of the Scottish Prison Service, said: “This is an important milestone for the Scottish Prison Service, which has the potential to deliver tangible and enduring benefits for those in our care and their families, staff, the wider justice sector, and Scotland as a whole.

“It is an example of how the SPS is taking the lessons learned in the extremely challenging circumstances of the Covid pandemic to improve the service we provide.

“I would like to thank all those colleagues who have worked so hard to deliver this.”