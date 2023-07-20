Scottish Government funding for organisations tackling social isolation

More than 50 Scottish projects which alleviate loneliness will receive a share of a new fund to continue fighting social isolation.

The Social Isolation and Loneliness fund, managed by Impact Funding Partners on behalf of the Scottish Government, will help improve the lives of some of Scotland’s most isolated people.

Funding will be rolled out to organisations including Dunfermline’s Abbey Church, Fife Big Hearts Community Trust and Caithness Voluntary Group in the Scottish Highlands.

Activities include community choirs, volunteering opportunities and walking football, to provide lonely people with the opportunity to form social connections and meet friends.

Community project Inverness Foodstuff received £72,000 from the fund to launch a lunch club twice a week in Hilton, Inverness.

It is estimated the club will help 2,400 homeless and vulnerable people.

The project, hosted at Ness Bank Church, was visited by Emma Roddick, Minister for Equalities, Migration and Refugees.

She said: “Social isolation and loneliness can affect anyone, but especially those most affected by the cost-of-living crisis such as disabled people, younger people and those who live alone.

“The Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund is providing support to a range of projects across Scotland which deliver vital services in their communities.

“Inverness Foodstuff is a great example of how this Scottish Government funding will help to bring more people together, creating stronger social connections and improving public health.

“We are determined to tackle the harm caused by this hidden problem and this fund is just one of the actions we are taking to help tackle social isolation and loneliness through our plan, Recovering our Connections.”

The fund will deliver a total of £3.2 million to 53 different projects between August 2023 and July 2026.

The projects aim to meet the needs of those most at risk of social isolation, including young people, disabled people, the elderly, those living in poverty and people with mental health conditions.

Inverness Foodstuff chairman Stuart Black said: “Inverness Foodstuff has operated from Ness Bank Church since 2015 offering hot food three times a week, utilising surplus food.

“But it’s more than just a meal. We offer access to clothing, debt relief, IT support, mental health support, housing and homelessness support and access to hairdressing.

“Inverness Foodstuff also provides 75 volunteering opportunities.

“Over the past year we have served 8,500 meals in our city centre premises, an increase of 58% compared to 2021-22. This reflects the cost-of-living crisis and the extent of poverty in our city.

“We are delighted to gain Scottish Government funding to expand our service into Hilton, a recognised area of need, in partnership with Highlife Highland.”