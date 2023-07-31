Firework exclusion zones unlikely to be in place by Bonfire Night – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firework exclusion zones unlikely to be in place by Bonfire Night – study

By Press Association
Laws came into force in June to allow local authorities to introduce firework control zones – but no council has applied for the necessary measures (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Powers to ban fireworks in problem areas are unlikely to be in place for Bonfire Night after councils failed to launch the necessary consultations, analysis by the 1919 magazine has showed.

In June, local authorities were given the ability to create areas where it is illegal to set off pyrotechnics with the introduction of the firework control zones legislation.

But councils must hold an eight-week minimum consultation period before the zones can progress, followed by a further mandatory two-month notice period.

But the justice and social affairs magazine has revealed that no local authority in Scotland has yet launched a consultation, meaning it would not be possible to have the controls in place by November.

Police Scotland complaints
Police had fireworks thrown at them while tackling bonfire night disorder in 2022 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The law stemmed from long-term campaigning from police officers following significant disorder around Bonfire Night in 2022, where the force struggled to tackle gangs of youths in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

The disorder saw fireworks launched at police, and patrol cars smashed up, while hundreds roamed the streets with golf clubs and baseball bats.

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, told 1919 magazine that the findings were “extremely disappointing” following rigorous campaigning.

He said: “Police fought hard for these zones – they are crucial to the safety of officers and the wider public, especially over the Bonfire Night period.

“It’s extremely disappointing that it seems unlikely any of these will be in place this year.

“It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to decision-makers that these powers were coming, they’ve been on the table for some time.

“It’s no exaggeration to say police and other emergency services have their lives placed in danger around this time of year.

“By having these zones in place, much of that risk would be reduced.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Firework control zones, alongside other measures within the Firework and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act, have been developed to support a long-term cultural change with fireworks, not a quick fix.

“The Act provides local authorities with new discretionary power to designate, amend or revoke a firework control zone within its boundaries.

“It is for local authorities to utilise these powers based on their own assessment of the needs of their communities.”

A spokesman for Cosla, the umbrella group for local authorities, said: “It is rightly for local determination by individual councils whether they want to use this new power or not and – if they do – they’ll need to consult with local stakeholders and communities in advance.”