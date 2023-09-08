Whisky industry welcomes Government support for responsible drinking campaign

The Scottish Government is backing a whisky industry campaign to raise awareness about the alcohol content of drinks.

It has pledged to help support the Scotch Whisky Association’s (SWA) “Made to be Measured” responsible consumption campaign ahead of the festive period.

Launched in March, the initiative has already reached 800,000 adults across Scotland, the SWA said.

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, met the association’s governing council on Friday to discuss how the industry and government can work in partnership.

They discussed shared priorities, including promoting Scotland and Scotch Whisky in international markets, encouraging tourism and reaching net zero.

Mr Yousaf said: “The whisky industry’s willingness to raise awareness of alcohol misuse and the health risks associated with high consumption of alcohol, through the Scotch Whisky Association’s Made to Be Measured campaign, is very welcome.

“This is just one of the key areas of partnership that the Scottish Government and whisky industry can work together on – and I look forward to furthering our productive partnership on shared priorities such as the transition to net-zero, global trade and investment, and economic growth.”

First Minister @HumzaYousaf met with the @ScotchWhiskySWA Council in Edinburgh today. They discussed the significance of whisky to the Scottish economy, and the FM met young people from the @Diageo_News 'Learning for Life' training programme. pic.twitter.com/o9htY43KEo — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) September 8, 2023

The SWA said it is hoped that the support of the Scottish Government’s communications channels will help to further drive up awareness of the low-risk guidelines and how consumers can make responsible choices if they choose to drink alcohol.

SWA chief executive Mark Kent said: “Since coming to office, the First Minister has engaged with the industry, listened to concerns over the deposit return scheme (DRS) and the alcohol marketing consultation, and has recognised the benefits of working in partnership on shared priorities.

“Tackling alcohol misuse and promoting responsible consumption is one example of where we can work together.

“The pledge to help support the SWA’s Made to be Measured campaign is the Scottish Government’s reset with business in action, and we look forward to developing this partnership in other key areas including exports, tourism and sustainability.”