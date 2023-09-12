Convenience store body calls for ‘nuanced debate’ on vaping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Convenience store body calls for ‘nuanced debate’ on vaping

By Press Association
The Scottish Grocers’ Federation has written to public health minister Jenni Minto (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The Scottish Grocers’ Federation has written to public health minister Jenni Minto (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

A body representing Scottish convenience stores has called for a “nuanced debate” on vaping in the country.

Trade association the Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF) has written to public health minister Jenni Minto MSP, following the Programme for Government announcement which said restrictions on vaping in Scotland will be considered.

The SGF outlined a number of measures which it believes can reduce vaping among children, while also ensuring adult smokers looking to quit have access to alternative forms of nicotine.

It said packaging and naming of vape brands should be changed to make them less appealing to children, but said it opposes restrictions on flavour.

The SGF said flavour is shown to be the key factor which helps people switch from smoking to vaping – an alternative it argues is less harmful.

It also warned that an outright ban on disposable vapes would only fuel illicit trade.

Additionally, the SGF said Challenge 25 checks should be made to stop underage sales, and called upon policymakers to ensure current legislation is fully enforced to publish retailers and wholesalers responsible for illegal sales of vapes.

The SGF’s recommendations are outlined in a new document, Healthier Choices, Healthier Communities, which will later be expanded to cover reducing harm related to alcohol, as well as unhealthy foods.

SGF chief executive Dr Pete Cheema OBE said: “Scotland has been a trailblazer on smoking harm reduction.

“But to take the next step towards a smoke-free generation, we need a more nuanced debate about vaping.

“There is a poor and unproductive relationship between some manufacturers of vaping products, retailers, regulators and policymakers, and it is creating unintended consequences.

“The Healthier Choices, Healthier Communities campaign is about balance.

“We want to help create public policy which simultaneously encourages vaping amongst adults who wish to quit smoking and discourages it amongst non-smokers, particularly given the evidence of young people vaping.”

He added: “We will strike that balance by advocating for a change in the naming and packaging of vapes, particularly the single-use variety, while also strongly resisting restrictions on the use of flavour – the critical characteristic of vaping products which stop smokers from lapsing back to cigarettes.”

Public health minister Jenni Minto MSP said the Scottish Government remains “deeply concerned” over children and young people’s use of vaping products, adding that the long-term effects of the devices are not yet known.

She said: “Further action on vapes will be included in our refreshed tobacco action plan and we will continue to work with the UK Government and other devolved administrations on joint approaches.

“The Scottish Government is also committed to taking action to tackle the environmental impacts of single use vapes.

“Our Programme for Government outlined our intention to consult on a proposal to ban their sale along with other measures.

“We will work constructively with retailers, local government, young people and other stakeholders to inform our approach.”