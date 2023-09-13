Peak ScotRail fares to be scrapped for six months from October 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peak ScotRail fares to be scrapped for six months from October 2

By Press Association
The pilot scheme scrapping peak fares will start on October 2 (Jane Barlow/PA)
A six-month trial scrapping peak ScotRail fares to encourage people to travel by train instead of car will launch next week.

The Scottish Government-funded project will allow customers to travel all day on off-peak fares from Monday October 2 until the end of March 2024.

ScotRail said the trial will see huge savings across the country, with fares on the main route between Edinburgh and Glasgow coming down from £28.90 to £14.90.

The fare from Perth to Dundee will drop from £14.40 to £9.90 and the ticket price from Glasgow to Stirling will fall from £16.10 to £9.60.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “The Programme for Government makes clear our commitment to encourage a shift towards sustainable transport.

“We know that there is much to be done in encouraging people back to rail if we are to achieve our net zero targets.

“This peak fare removal pilot is aimed at achieving this by making ticketing simpler with off-peak fares valid all day.

“This is an exciting and unique opportunity to encourage more people to choose a safe, reliable, and greener form of public transport.”

The Scottish Government said it will carefully consider the impact of the pilot and the long-term sustainability of such a proposition before committing to any reinstatement of the scheme after March 29 2024.

Nationalised rail operator ScotRail said the project, said to be the first of its kind in the UK rail industry, will support the Scottish Government’s ambition to achieve net-zero, providing more people with the opportunity to use trains as their primary form of transport.

Alex Hynes, Scotland’s Railway managing director, said: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity for Scotland’s Railway to encourage more people across the country to choose rail travel instead of using the car.

“Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to make sure that this six-month trial will be a success, and we will be monitoring our services and stations daily to see where we have any significant increases in customer journeys.

“We know that cost and simplicity is a critical factor for people when they choose how to travel, and we are looking forward to delivering this fantastic fare reduction for our customers.”

ScotRail train and passengers
It is hoped the move will encourage more people out of their cars and on to trains at peak times (PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf previously said the Government has budgeted “around £15 million” for the six-month pilot.

There are some routes where no off-peak fare exists because the same price is available at any time of the day, and as such customers will not see any change in those areas.

ScotRail said the pandemic resulted in a radical change in the commuter market, with a significant drop in the number of people travelling by train during the traditional peak times.

That market is only 70% of what it was before Covid.

From the week starting September 18, customers can check the ScotRail website or app to see off-peak fares for their route during the six-month period.

The company expects some trains will be busier during the pilot and will be monitoring services daily.