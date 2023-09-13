Action needed on rising Scottish prison population – Justice Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Action needed on rising Scottish prison population – Justice Secretary

By Press Association
The Justice Secretary said action is needed (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Justice Secretary said action is needed (Victoria Jones/PA)

Justice Secretary Angela Constance has said it is clear that action is needed to address the country’s increasing prison population which could reach “unprecedented” levels by the end of the year.

It comes after a report by His Majesty’s chief inspector of prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) warned the number of people in custody is projected to soar in the next year, with overcrowding being a key factor.

In her fifth annual report, HMIPS Wendy Sinclair-Gieben said that in February 2019 the overall number of inmates spanning Scotland’s 15 prisons exceeded 8,000 for the first time since 2013.

The report estimates that over the next 12 months the prison population, having reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, will again exceed 8,000 and likely continue to rise.

In a letter to the Criminal Justice Committee, Ms Constance said that since the start of the current year, the prison population has risen by around 600 to 7,931 on September 11 2023.

She said that modelling for the population in Scotland “suggests it may reach unprecedented levels by the end of the year”.

Ms Constance said: “It is clear that action needs to be taken to address the increasing prison population which has extended beyond predictions. The rise is influenced by multiple factors including reducing the backlog of cases in our justice system by over a third.

“The Scottish Government is not changing its position on the use of prisons. They are necessary and the removal of someone’s liberty must always be available for our independent courts.

“Equally, we know that short periods of imprisonment, including for remand, can also have a hugely negative impact on individuals – disrupting families, their health, employment opportunities and housing which can then lead to reoffending.

“We are now working with justice partners to take forward a series of measures including making the best use of the current prison estate and sourcing additional prisoner places to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people living and working in prisons and those around them.”

The Scottish Government said that other action taken includes extending the presumption against short sentences from three to 12 months in 2019 and introducing electronic monitoring on bail.

HMP Stirling
HMP Stirling opened in June, replacing Cornton Vale to house women prisoners (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said: “There is one particular issue that I and my predecessors have consistently reported on: the entrenched issue of overcrowding in Scotland’s prisons.

“Put simply, we send far too many people to prison for the limited accommodation and resourcing available to achieve rehabilitative change.

“The reason I and my predecessors have focused strongly on overcrowding is that it affects every part of the criminal justice system, in particular the risk to the community.

“If individuals do not have their risks and needs addressed in prison, the rate of recidivism will remain high, and at significant cost to the public purse.”

The inspector also said it would be a “delight” to see men’s prison estates to match the improvements seen in women and children’s estates within the next five years.

The report also states that, throughout 2023, GEOAmey, which provides transportation services for prisoners, experienced a staff shortage which had an impact on prisons.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said it would be a “travesty” if there is a delay in the arrival of HMP Glasgow and HMP Highland.

HMP Glasgow is set to replace HMP Barlinnie and is scheduled to open in 2026.

HMP Highland will replace HMP Inverness and was originally to open in 2020, but has since been pushed back to 2026.

Scottish Conservatives justice spokesman Russell Findlay described the HMIPS report as “damning”, stating it should serve as a “wake-up call for SNP ministers”.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We welcome the chief inspector’s report and her continuing recognition of the outstanding work of our staff in challenging circumstances, particularly in the face of a rising population.

“While it is not for us to determine who should be sentenced or remanded to custody, the impact on our establishments is significant.

“We are managing a rapidly rising and increasingly complex prison population, and many of our establishments are full beyond their design capacity. The safety and wellbeing of those in our care and of our staff remains our priority.

“These pressures are increasingly restricting our staff’s ability to do the quality work that supports the personal development, rehabilitation, and chances of successful reintegration into communities for those in our care.”

GEOAmey has been contacted for comment.