New benefit for unpaid carers to be trialled in three parts of Scotland

By Press Association
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

A new benefit for unpaid carers will be piloted in three Scottish areas in spring next year.

Adults living in Perth and Kinross, Dundee City and Na h-Eileanan an Iar will be the first allowed to apply for the new Carer Support Benefit for unpaid carers.

The benefit will be available nationally from autumn 2024.

The Carer Support Payment will replace the current Carer’s Allowance, which is administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The new payment will instead be provided by Social Security Scotland, marking the 14th Scottish benefit and is a Programme for Government commitment.

The new benefit could help more than 80,000 Scottish carers, including 1,500 who are unable to access the Carer’s Allowance due to being in full-time education.

Students who can apply to the Carer Support Payment include those who are any age and studying fewer than 21 hours a week.

Students aged 20 or over in full-time education may also apply, and those aged 16 to 19 who are studying full-time advanced education are eligible.

The payment amount will match the same rate as Carer’s Allowance from launch until case transfers are completed.

The current Carer’s Allowance is £76.75 a week.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley Anne-Somerville (Jane Barlow/PA)

Social justice secretary Shirley Anne Somerville MSP said: “This 14th Scottish benefit feeds into our critical mission to reduce poverty and provide support those who are in the greatest need.

“Unpaid carers play a vital role in looking after their loved ones, but we know this can affect their own health and wellbeing.

“Carer Support Payment will provide unpaid carers with income in recognition of their caring role, giving them more security and helping them access opportunities outside of caring.

“Access to education is a key part of this, which is why we want to extend eligibility for our benefit to many carers studying full-time.

“I am pleased student carers will be able to apply as soon as Carer Support Payment is available in their local authority area, given the calls from carers and support organisations for changes to the current rules.”

She added: “This change and the delivery of Carer Support Payment will be a key milestone in our ongoing work to improve support for unpaid carers, and we are committed to further changes to make the benefit work even better in future.”