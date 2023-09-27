More than half of Scots ‘not confident in accessing mental health support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

More than half of Scots ‘not confident in accessing mental health support’

By Press Association
A new poll suggests more than half of Scots are not confident about accessing mental health support (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ministers are being warned of a mental health crisis after a new poll suggested more than half of Scots were not confident accessing support if required.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) in Scotland has urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to honour the commitment to deliver 10% of the frontline NHS budget to mental health services.

It comes as the YouGov poll of 1,103 people in Scotland showed 53% said they were unconfident they or a family member could access mental health support if needed.

Meanwhile, just 11% of respondents were optimistic the situation would improve over the next two years, despite 85% stating mental health was as equally important as physical health.

And after Public Health Scotland data showed the Scottish Government was £180 million a year short of their commitment on NHS mental health funding, 58% of those surveyed said not enough money was being spent on the crisis.

Dr Pavan Srireddy, vice-chair of the RCPsych in Scotland, said: “The numbers say it all – huge problems remain when it comes to Scots trying to access our mental health services.

“The fact that only a small proportion of people think services will improve over the next two years is a damning indictment when it comes to the Scottish Government’s crucial mental health policy.

“Demand for mental health care is at its highest ever as Scots are left reeling from the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on top of the aftermath of the pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, is the time to increase investment in mental health services.”

The group wrote to Mr Yousaf last month asking for the commitment to mental health funding to be “rubber stamped”.

Tess White, deputy health spokesperson for the Scottish Tories, said the report must be an “urgent wake-up call” for Scottish ministers.

She said: “It is truly shocking that over half of Scots are not confident of accessing the mental health support they need.

“Far too many vulnerable patients are being let down due to the dire workforce planning by successive SNP health secretaries which has been compounded by their failure to invest in frontline mental health services.

“SNP ministers were already presiding over a mental health crisis before Covid struck, and the pandemic only exacerbated these issues.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The Scottish Government’s abject failure to get to grips with mental health is making people feel completely helpless.

“The long shadow of lockdown, the pressures of the cost of living and the SNP’s reckless decision to cut £50m from the mental health budget have brought the system to its knees.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the results of this survey – which describe some of the issues we are working hard to resolve, and recognises the difficult financial situation we are currently in.

“The recent Audit Scotland report concluded that our new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy recognises the importance of a whole system approach to supporting mental health and wellbeing and provides a foundation for better joint working.

“The Mental Health Strategy Delivery Plan and Workforce Action Plan will be published later in the autumn.

“These will set out the actions we intend to take to address many of the issues across the whole system.

“We are absolutely committed to delivering sustainable vital public services such as mental health, which is why since 2007 mental health spending has doubled in cash terms from £651 million to £1.3 billion.”