Proposed laws unlikely to resolve issues facing disabled young people – MSPs

Legislative proposals seeking to support disabled children in their transition to adulthood are unlikely to resolve substantial problems faced by families, a Holyrood committee has warned.

The Disabled Children and Young People (Transition to Adulthood) Bill introduced by Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy would require a Government minister to be held responsible for improving the opportunities of young people with disabilities.

It would also require local authorities to have plans in place for each disabled child as they move through to adulthood.

In its scrutiny of the Bill, the Education, Children and Young people’s Committee heard of the issues faced by disabled young people and their families, including that they are often not listened to by professionals and that there is a disconnect between children and adult services.

The Bill was put forward by Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy (Jane Barlow/PA)

While the committee recognised the Bill seeks to address these issues, it concluded several aspects of the proposals risk complicating the situation further.

According to the committee’s final report, it is unclear who would have responsibility for identifying those disabled young people entitled to a plan because the definition set out in the Equality Act 2010 is wide-ranging and may see some people slip through the net due to varying experiences.

Evidence sessions told the committee that the current situation is complex, however MSPs are not convinced introducing a new law will solve the issues.

Committee MSPs, excluding Labour’s Martin Whitfield, agreed they are “not convinced that the general principles should be agreed”.

However, the Scottish Government has been told to take urgent action that places disabled young people’s experiences at the heart of transition plans.

Committee convener Sue Webber said: “We want to see the support available for disabled children and young people’s transitions to adulthood improve and commend the member for her work in bringing forward this legislation.

“The Bill has shone a light on the challenges faced by disabled young people and their families.

“However, the views we heard during our inquiry were clear. The Bill is unlikely to resolve the substantial issues that families with disabled young people are facing. The Scottish Government must urgently act to fix these issues.”

Ms Duncan-Glancy said: “The SNP-Green Government promised action on transitions years ago but still no strategy is published, councils are grappling with strangled budgets and disabled people and their families are the casualty.

“Time after time they come at the back of queue and are told to wait their turn.

“I will continue to push the Government to take serious and decisive action so that disabled children and young people get the fighting chance that they deserve.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government recognises the importance of effective transitions in preparing children and young people for adult life.

“We recognise some of the challenges raised in the committee’s evidence and are determined to do more.

“That is why we will introduce Scotland’s first National Transitions to Adulthood Strategy to better support disabled young people in their transition to adult life.”