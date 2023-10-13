UK-wide consultation on plastic wet wipes ban hailed as ‘welcome progress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

UK-wide consultation on plastic wet wipes ban hailed as ‘welcome progress’

By Press Association
Wet wipes containing plastic could be banned (Alamy/PA)
A UK-wide consultation has been launched to consider a ban on wet wipes containing plastic as part of proposals to tackle pollution.

Views are being sought on plans to ban the manufacture, supply and sale of plastic-containing wet wipes across the four nations.

Scottish circular economy minister Lorna Slater said the material contributes to around 36,000 sewer system blockages in the country each year.

The wet wipes break down into microplastics over time, which can be harmful to the environment and human health.

A ban on the products would alleviate this issue as well as reducing the volume of microplastics entering wastewater treatment plants when wrongly flushed.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater has welcomed the consultation on banning wet wipes containing plastic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Slater said: “This is very welcome progress towards a goal we all want to achieve: tackling plastic pollution.

“Wet wipes containing plastic are an avoidable and yet growing source of beach litter. They are unsightly; they pose risks to the environment and wildlife, and annually they contribute to around 36,000 sewer system blockages in Scotland, risking flooding and costing approximately £7 million to clear.

“This is only the first step: legislation alone cannot solve this issue and we all need to be more careful about what we flush. We continue to support Scottish Water’s nature calls campaign highlighting the impact of inappropriately flushed items and the damage they cause to our environment.

“We have already successfully delivered a ban on other single-use plastic products such as straws and cutlery – which also contribute to marine litter. This will deliver on a commitment made in our marine litter strategy and is another important step on our journey towards a truly circular economy.”

The UK Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said wet wipes are “unnecessary”, as the consultation was launched.