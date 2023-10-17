State of Scottish policing ‘pretty bleak’ amid officer cuts – federation chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
State of Scottish policing ‘pretty bleak’ amid officer cuts – federation chief

By Press Association
David Kennedy was speaking at a fringe event at the SNP annual conference (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Kennedy was speaking at a fringe event at the SNP annual conference (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The state of Scottish policing has become “pretty bleak” amid significant cuts to officer numbers, a police federation chief has warned.

The general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) David Kennedy branded the cuts – which have seen force numbers fall to 16,600 at the end of June, compared to 17,496 in 2013 – as “catastrophic”.

Mr Kennedy also said a planned pilot which will see officers in the north east of Scotland not investigate some minor crimes to free up space, would have a “disastrous” impact on the community.

At a fringe event during the SNP conference in Aberdeen, he said: “The state of affairs, I suppose, within Scotland at the moment, is pretty bleak.

“What has happened over the last year and a half Is we have seen a cut in numbers – and quite a catastrophic cut.

“We’re seeing more and more work being put on police officers, but yet now we’re at the point where we’ve lost nearly 1,500 police officers and that is not sustainable to provide the service that police want to deliver – it’s not going to happen.”

On the north east pilot, he said: “If they (police) are not on the streets, if they’re not attending calls, all you’re going to get is a reactive service, akin to what we had during Cop26 when all of the police officers were doing that and if you phoned up, they said ‘unless it’s an emergency, we’re not coming’.

“That is just horrendous.”

Scottish Police Authority board meeting
Former chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone said Police Scotland was ‘racist and misogynist’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SPF head also defended rank and file police officers, who are represented by the organisation, after former chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone said “institutional racism, sexism, misogyny and discrimination” was present within the force.

Mr Kennedy said police officers were “utterly hurt” by the remarks, adding: “Our members, they genuinely don’t recognise it. They are not racist. They most definitely are not.”

“Our members, to be honest, weren’t happy – (they) did not agree with the chief constable’s comments.

“We would agree there are institutional issues but it is the police officers who get these issues. I haven’t seen any evidence that members of the public are getting treated differently because of their race, creed, colour or gender.”

The panel consisted of SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll, who chairs the Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee.

Minister for alcohol and drugs policy, Elena Whitham, who had been scheduled to attend, was unable to because of Covid-19.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.