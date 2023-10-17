Schools campaign to challenge the concept of ‘mild’ asthma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools campaign to challenge the concept of ‘mild’ asthma

By Press Association
A poster with five lifesaving tips has been created for schools (Brian Lawless/PA)
A campaign has been launched in schools to challenge the concept of “mild” asthma – by telling teachers to dial 999.

Asthma + Lung UK Scotland has launched a new campaign aimed at schools to help spot the first signs of an asthma attack.

The common condition is often misconceived as “mild”,  but the charity wants caregivers to take urgent steps if symptoms do not improve.

Around 71,000 youngsters have asthma in Scotland, and in 2021/22 1,437 children ended up in hospital requiring emergency care because of their asthma.

Children with asthma have more sensitive, inflamed airways, which cause reactions to things like colds and viruses, pollen, dust mites, pollution, and stress.

Coughing, wheezing, feeling out of breath, and having a tight chest, are all symptoms.

A poster with five lifesaving tips has been created for schools, along with a card for parents of an asthmatic child to fill in to update staff.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, said: “We’re launching this awareness campaign because there is no such thing as mild asthma – as anyone with the condition could end up having a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.

“Common signs that a child might be at risk of an asthma attack include increased coughing, especially when doing activities, wheezing, and a tight chest.

“Symptoms vary, which is why it’s important that all caregivers including teachers, as well as parents, are familiar with a child’s individual triggers and red flags. These can be shared via the school asthma card which can be downloaded from our website.

“It is also vital to know what to do in an emergency. Following these five steps if a child is having an asthma attack, could be lifesaving.

“Get the child to sit up, rather than lying them down, and keep them calm. Help them to take one puff of their reliever inhaler (usually blue) with their spacer every 30 to 60 seconds, up to 10 puffs. If you don’t have their reliever, it’s not helping, or you are worried at any time, call 999 for an ambulance.

“If the ambulance has not arrived after 10 minutes, or the child’s symptoms aren’t improving, repeat step two. If there’s no improvement, call 999 again immediately.

“These steps are displayed on our new Asthma in School campaign poster which can also be found on our website.”

Rhea Kershaw, acting deputy head at Melrose Primary School, Scottish Borders, said: “With a number of children with asthma at school, it is vitally important that adults are aware of what the signs are when a child is having an asthma attack.

“The poster makes the five steps very easy to understand in an emergency, and ensuring parents fill in the school asthma card is important, so we are fully aware of what their child’s asthma triggers and required medication are.”

Public Health Minister Jenny Minto said: “Asthma is a condition that affects many people in Scotland, however, many people might not recognise the warning signs or know what to do in the event of someone suffering from an asthma attack.

“This new campaign to raise awareness about what to do if a child has an asthma attack is so important. Having an attack, or even witnessing one can be quite distressing and knowing what to do can help save a life.”