Charity which provides playtime for disabled children to receive £2m funding

By Press Association
The Yard has secured £2 million in Scottish Government funding (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A charity providing support and play opportunities for disabled children and young people will receive up to £2 million in Scottish Government funding.

First Minister Humza Yousaf committed to the funding during a visit to The Yard’s head office in Edinburgh and was impressed with the facilities offered.

The money will be subject to the outcome of the Scottish budget process and will look to provide extra funding to the charity over the next three years.

Earlier this year, vandals caused about £10,000 of damage after a wilful fire-raising incident at their facility in Dundee.

Humza Yousaf committed to the funding at a recent visit to the charity (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lottery winners across Scotland volunteered to rebuild the popular gingerbread house following the incident.

Celine Sinclair, chief executive of The Yard, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the First Minister has committed to working with us to grow our services in Scotland.

“This announcement is transformational for disabled children and their families, and we look forward to working with our partners to ensure that our children get the support they need to get the best start in life and thrive.”

Mr Yousaf said: “I am absolutely committed to improving outcomes for disabled children and their families across Scotland. Visiting The Yard has given me a chance to see their outstanding work first-hand, and hear more about the support being provided by the charity.

“I was extremely impressed with the flexible and creative ways in which The Yard are offering services and support to disabled young people and their families, many of whom I know are facing additional and significant challenges.

“I sincerely hope that this vital funding will enable The Yard to grow their services and offer support to more families of young disabled children across Scotland – and I look forward to continuing to engage with The Yard in all of their family support centres in Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee.”