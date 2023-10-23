MSPs demand clarity over position of child asylum seekers in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

MSPs demand clarity over position of child asylum seekers in Scotland

By Press Association
MSPs raised concerns the process of housing asulums seekers in hotels is becoming normalised’ as they demanded to know if any unnacompanied children were living in hotels in Scotland. (Peter Powell/PA
MSPs raised concerns the process of housing asulums seekers in hotels is becoming normalised’ as they demanded to know if any unnacompanied children were living in hotels in Scotland. (Peter Powell/PA

Scottish ministers must clarify “as a matter of urgency” if unaccompanied children seeking asylum have been placed in hotels in Scotland, a Holyrood committee has said.

MSPs on the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee heard “conflicting evidence” on this.

A report, produced by MSPs following an inquiry  into asylum and immigration, said local councils had told them that “there are no unaccompanied children living in hotels in Scotland”.

But they said this conflicted with the evidence heard from the charity JustRight Scotland, with the committee “frustrated that it was not able to clarify whether or not this is the case”.

Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee raised concerns over the situation of child asylum seekers in Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The MSPs called on the Scottish Government to investigate the matter “and provide clarification on this issue as a matter of urgency”.

It comes as they raised “particular concerns” about the impact the UK Government’s Illegal Migration Act will have on unaccompanied children seeking asylum, saying the legislation includes a power to remove them from their local authority areas.

The Scottish Government was challenged to set out “plans on how it will safeguard children including unaccompanied children in Scotland in light of this new power”.

While both immigration and asylum are matters reserved to the UK Government, the committee looked at how the Government at Holyrood can use its devolved powers to support refugees and asylum seekers living in Scotland.

The MSPs said they were deeply concerned” that the practice of housing asylum seekers in hotels was “becoming normalised” and “increasing and for longer periods of time”.

They heard of the case of a  woman and her two young children who spent eight months in a hotel – with the children becoming unwell because of a lack of fresh, nutritious food.

In June, more than 600 migrants in Scotland were living in hotels, but the committee report made clear that using such forms of “institutional accommodation are inappropriate”, with MSPs insisting this should be a temporary measure only used when absolutely necessary.

Housing people in this way has a “significant negative impact” on both families and on individuals’ mental health and well-being, the report warned.

Kaukab Stewart said Scottish ministers should use devolved powers to their full extent to help asylum seekers (Scottish Parliament/PA)

With some of those in hotels “in rooms that have been described as their cells” the committee was told that providing free bus travel for asylum seekers “would literally save lives”.

The MSPs agreed extending free bus travel to all asylum seekers would be “transformative”, with the committee calling on the Government to develop a plan for a Scotland-wide rollout of such a scheme before the end of this parliamentary session.

This should be based on analysis from pilot, free-travel schemes that have operated in both Aberdeen and Glasgow, the report said.

With asylum cases taking up to 10 years in some cases to be determined, the committee highlighted the “growing backlog” of cases to be dealt with.

While this is the responsibility of the Home Office, the report from MSPs said the situation was having a “significant impact on the wellbeing of asylum seekers living in Scotland”.

As such, they said Scottish ministers should write to the Home Office “to clarify the UK Government’s plan for reducing the backlog and to provide a timescale for this work”.

Committee convener Kaukab Stewart said their inquiry had “turned the spotlight on the substandard, inappropriate and inadequate conditions that many asylum seekers in Scotland experience”.

She praised the “determined effort” by the third sector to help, but stated: “The committee wishes to see the Scottish Government use the full extent of its devolved powers to assist in reducing the plight of asylum seekers.

“Our report outlines clear examples, such as providing concessionary travel to asylum seekers, that could have a significant impact and improve their lives.”

Ms Stewart continued: “Hearing directly from asylum seekers during our inquiry gave us a better understanding of the challenges they face.

“We are extremely grateful to them for sharing their very personal stories and the organisations and people who helped us hear their views, taking a trauma-informed approach.”

Migration Minister Emma Roddick said: “The Scottish Government is committed to supporting those fleeing trauma and violence, providing them with safety and security and helping them integrate, alongside our work to support victims of human trafficking and exploitation.

“The UK asylum system is failing those fleeing war and persecution, with people left in limbo because the UK Government’s mismanagement has left a backlog of over 175,000 people waiting for a decision. Inhumane asylum policies also restrict people’s rights and access to support while they wait.

“This has put acute pressure on housing and social work services supporting asylum seeking children, meaning hotels have been used by some local authorities on a temporary basis to accommodate young people aged over 16 while a suitable placement is found.

“We are working with the Home Office, Cosla and partners to provide the safety and security young asylum seekers need to rebuild their lives, and with stakeholders to develop mitigations against the UK Government asylum policies, including the Illegal Migration Act, within our devolved powers and budget.

“This report highlights that only independence will allow Scotland to create an asylum and immigration system that is fit for purpose and based on Scotland’s needs.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “A recent High Court judgment upheld that local authorities have a statutory duty to care for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children. We have always maintained that the best place for unaccompanied children to be accommodated is within a local authority.”