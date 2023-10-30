Migration and asylum policy plans for an independent Scotland to be published

The Scottish Government will this week publish its proposals for migration and asylum policy if the country were to become independent.

Jamie Hepburn, minister for independence, said an independent Scotland would take an approach to migration that has “dignity, fairness and respect at its heart”.

Migration in an Independent Scotland, the sixth paper of the Building a New Scotland series, will set out proposals for an immigration system that is specifically tailored to the country’s population and economic needs.

The Scottish Government said the paper will also propose a new humane approach for asylum seekers in Scotland.

Mr Hepburn said: “Migration to Scotland supports economic growth and the delivery of public services, and we should recognise the enormous contribution that people from all over the world make to our country.

“Migration is vitally important to Scotland’s future – as well as contributing to our communities, the people who choose to live, work and raise their families here are helping to grow our economy.

“Independence would give Scotland the opportunity to set its own migration policy that delivers for our specific needs.”

He said the country needs a migration policy that will help expand the Scottish economy and benefit wider society, particularly for its rural and island communities.

Mr Hepburn added: “At its core, Scotland is an open and welcoming nation and we could take an approach to migration that has dignity, fairness and respect at its heart.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Our points-based system rightly prioritises the skills we already have in the UK, while attracting the talent our economy needs to grow.

“It is broader than the previous immigration system, with many more jobs now eligible, stretching across all key sectors of the British economy.

“Immigration is a reserved matter for the UK Government, and the points-based system works in the interest of the whole of the UK.”

The paper will be published on Friday November 3.