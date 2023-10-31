Number of homicides in Scotland falls to lowest level since 1976

Deaths from homicide in Scotland fell last year to the lowest total since records began.

Official figures showed that in 2022-23 there were 52 deaths from homicide – down from 53 the previous year.

The total – which includes people killed in both murder and culpable homicide cases – was the lowest number ever recorded since comparable records began in 1976.

Over the last two decades the number of deaths from homicide has more than halved, going from 109 in 2003-04 to 52 last year, a reduction of 52%.

52 victims of homicide were recorded, down from 53 in 2021-22

Of those victims 39 were male and 13 were female

The biggest reduction in homicide victims over the last 20 years has been among young people aged between 16 and 24.

A total of 126 young people were homicide victims in the five years between 2003-04 and 2007-08 – but this had dropped to 24 for the five years between 2018-19 to 2022-23.

Three-quarters of all homicide victims last year were men, with the data revealing there were 39 male victims and 13 female victims.

The figures, published by the Scottish Government, showed more than half (54%) of men who died were killed by an acquaintance, with this leading to 21 deaths over 2022-23.

Meanwhile, almost half (46%) of women who died were killed by their partner or an ex-partner, with six of the 13 female victims suffering this fate.

In each of the last 20 years the most common method of killing in homicides has been the use of a sharp object – such as a knife, broken bottle, sword or sharpened screwdriver.

In 2022-23, this was the case for 58% of all homicides, leading to the deaths of 30 people.

All homicide cases last year were solved, with a total of 73 people accused of the killings, of which 64 were men and nine were women.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone, head of major crime at Police Scotland, said: “Every murder is a tragedy for individuals, families and local communities.

“Our dedicated murder investigators bring a high level of professional practice, compassion, competence and commitment to each investigation.

“As a single national service we are able to bring a consistent approach, working with partners, to every investigation.

“We hope this commitment gives the public confidence in their police service.”

He added: “The pursuit of justice, regardless of the passage of time, is a core duty of policing and central to public confidence and police legitimacy.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance stressed every death from homicide was a ‘tragedy’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We apply the same level of commitment and professionalism to unresolved cases from the past, to provide answers and justice for families, even after decades.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “Every life lost to homicide is a tragedy and my condolences go out to anyone who has lost a loved one in this way.”

She added: “These figures show there are fewer such tragedies with the number of homicides falling to this new record low.

“Coupled with the fact that recorded crime in Scotland remains at one of the lowest levels in the past 50 years, it shows that our communities continue to be safe places to live.”

While she welcomed the “continued decrease in homicides”, Ms Constance said more needed to be done to “prevent violence and reduce harm”, stressing the importance of efforts to divert people away from violence.

She added that the domestic homicide review taskforce was also helping organisations to “learn lessons following a death and better identify and respond effectively to the risks associated with abuse, to help prevent further deaths”.

The Justice Secretary also said: “We remain committed to working closely with both the Scottish Police Authority and Police Scotland to support the delivery of the Joint Policing Strategy to ensure together we continue to have a safe, protected and resilient Scotland.”