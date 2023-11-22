Funding announced for farmers hit by flooding during recent storms

Farmers hit by severe flooding in Scotland this autumn will be eligible to apply for grants of up to £30,000 to help repair man-made flood banks.

The Scottish Government said farmers in local authority areas worst affected by flooding after recent storms will be able to apply for the funding.

The areas included in the scheme are Moray, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, City of Aberdeen, Angus and Fife.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The scheme will open for applications next month and be administered by the Scottish Government.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon is expected to provide details of the new funding when she addresses an event at AgriScot, which will take place at the Royal Highland Centre on Wednesday.

She said ahead of her speech: “I’ve seen first-hand the devastating impacts that flooding had on our rural communities from storm events last month. Those same communities continue to deal with the after-effects to this day.

“Repairing damaged flood banks is a crucial step to safeguarding rural communities and land from any future extreme weather events.

“That is why we are providing £1.8 million in support to help ease the financial burden on farmers affected by floods.”