Police launch crackdown on drug-driving with warning of high detection rate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Police launch crackdown on drug-driving with warning of high detection rate

By Press Association
The campaign was launched on Friday (Gibson Digital/PA)
The campaign was launched on Friday (Gibson Digital/PA)

Nearly half of motorists swabbed for drugs were arrested for driving under their influence, analysis revealed as police launched a crackdown ahead of the festive season.

A campaign launched by Police Scotland and the Scottish Government on Friday warns drivers that drugs can slow down responses, making a collision more likely.

Police said they will be ready to catch suspected drug-drivers throughout the festive period, with roadside tests using drug wipes. If the test is positive, drivers will be arrested.

The force said they encounter 40-50 motorists a week on average who test positive for drugs.

Those who test positive are arrested and taken to a police station, where a blood sample is obtained and sent for further analysis.

Punishment in the courts can include six months in prison, a 12-month driving ban, or a £5,000 fine, but police warned potential consequences include killing someone, or causing serious injury.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “We continue to see motorists put others at risk by driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs, despite repeated warnings about the dangers of drink and drug-driving.

“It doesn’t matter how good a driver you think you are, alcohol and drugs will affect your reactions and your judgment.

“Don’t put yourself or others at risk. You could lose your job, end up in prison or suffer life-changing injuries. Think of the impact it could have on your loved ones. You could kill someone.

“If anyone is concerned about a driver’s behaviour, let us know. Help us keep Scotland’s roads safe.”

Penalty points and a criminal record are also the result of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The statistics on drug-driving arrests cover the period since 2019 when the tests were introduced.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “The consequences of drug-driving can be devastating and those found guilty of breaking the law face a criminal record, a large fine, and up to six months in prison.

“Driving with drugs in your system puts the driver, passengers and other road users at risk of serious injury, or death.

“The message is clear, don’t take drugs and drive.”