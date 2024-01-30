Minister to tell of Scotland’s ambition to be ‘Europe’s leading space nation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister to tell of Scotland’s ambition to be ‘Europe’s leading space nation’

By Press Association
Richard Lochhead (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Richard Lochhead (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The innovation minister will tell a group of potential investors of Scotland’s plan to become “Europe’s leading space nation”.

Richard Lochhead is due to set out the country’s ambitions at the UK Space Agency’s Space Investment Forum in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

He says businesses could employ around 20,000 people within a decade across various industries, including manufacturing small satellites and supporting rocket launches.

It comes as SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland is to host the UK’s first vertical launch later this year.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Lochhead said: “We have big ambitions to be Europe’s leading space nation.

“The sector could be worth £4 billion and employ 20,000 people, that’s why space is one of the key industries the Scottish Government has pinpointed as an economic priority.

“Recent developments mean we are, quite genuinely, on the cusp of something new and exhilarating.

“We are ideally located for launching satellites into orbit and projects at SaxaVord and Sutherland are progressing well.”

He added: “Our biggest city, Glasgow, hosts a thriving satellite manufacturing hub and our space supply chain is working flat out to grasp the transformational opportunities presented.

“These range from developing zero emissions rocket launches to using data generated from space to tackle climate change.

“Space opens a window that allows mankind to observe our world with ever greater clarity.

“Scotland has set some of the most ambitious targets for cutting emissions anywhere. The space industry can propel our green and growing economy to new heights.”