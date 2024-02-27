Recorded crime rose 5% last year, figures show

The number of crimes recorded by police rose by 5% to more than 300,000 last year, according to the latest figures.

Police Scotland recorded 302,076 crimes in 2023, up from 287,678 in 2022, the data published by the Scottish Government shows.

However this was 2% lower than the 308,434 crimes recorded in 2019.

Statisticians highlighted the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020, with the final legal restrictions lifted in April 2022.

The largest impact was seen during 2020 and 2021, and to a lesser extent in 2022, while 2023 was not affected by the restrictions.

The figures show sexual crimes in 2023 were 2% higher compared to 2022 (increasing from 14,640 to 14,894), and 8% higher compared to 2019.

Last year, non-sexual crimes of violence were 4% higher compared to 2022 (increasing from 69,117 to 71,900), and 4% higher compared to 2019.

The figures show that in 2023, murder and culpable homicide increased by 36% compared to the previous year (from 44 to 60 crimes), but decreased by 6% from 2019 (from 64 to 60 crimes).

Death by dangerous driving increased by 35% in 2023 compared to the previous year (from 37 to 50 crimes), but decreased by 2% from 2019 (from 51 to 50 crimes).

Meanwhile, rape and attempted rape increased by 1% compared to the previous year (from 2,530 to 2,545 crimes), and increased by 3% from 2019 (from 2,481 to 2,545 crimes).

In 2023, police recorded 179,616 offences which are generally less serious than crimes.

This was 4% higher than the 173,269 offences recorded in 2022, but 6% lower than the 192,028 in 2019.

Road traffic offences last year were 9% higher compared to 2022 (increasing from 108,763 to 118,044), but 2% lower compared to 2019.