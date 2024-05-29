More than 150 people killed in road collisions in Scotland last year, data says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 150 people killed in road collisions in Scotland last year, data says

By Press Association
A car involved in a collision with a bus in Glasgow. More than 150 people lost their lives in road collisions last year, figures show (Andrew Milligan/PA)
More than 150 people lost their lives in road collisions in Scotland last year, according to data.

Transport Scotland statistics revealed on Wednesday say 155 people died in collisions last year, a decrease of 16 when compared with 2022.

There was a 3% increase in the number of casualties between 2022 and 2023, from 5,630 to 5,788.

The number of people seriously injured also rose by 9%, increasing from 1,778 to 1,930.

Despite the overall drop in fatalities for last year, the number of pedestrian and cyclist deaths increased when compared with 2022.

Pedestrian fatalities rose from 34 to 47 and cycling deaths from two to seven.

All casualties dropped in 2020 and 2021 when pandemic restrictions were still in place.

The number of casualties in 2023 was the fourth lowest on record, with 2020 and 2021 also two of the lowest.

Compared with 2022, there was a fall in reported casualties of 16% for pedal cyclists.

However, there was an increase of 6% in car casualties and an increase of 3% in pedestrian casualties.

Cabinet secretary for transport Fiona Hyslop welcomed the drop in fatalities, but said every statistic is a “person or a household that has been changed forever”.

Fiona Hyslop
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The minister said: “One death on our roads is one too many and my thoughts go out to those who have lost loved ones or who have been injured in road traffic incidents.

“I do not accept road casualties are inevitable and it is vital we continue to work to bring overall casualty numbers down.

“I want to be clear that road safety remains an absolute priority for the Scottish Government and we continue to work towards our target of Scotland having the best road safety performance in the world by 2030.

“To underline this commitment, we have put a record £36m towards road safety in this year’s Scottish Budget and will outline how that money will support our efforts throughout the financial year.

“This will include funding to help councils improve safety on local roads, campaigns to tackle the behaviours identified as causing most harm on our roads, and continued development of learning resources for children and young people”.

Transport Scotland was approached for comment.