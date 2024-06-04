BMA Scotland criticises ‘highest spend on agency locums in a decade’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

BMA Scotland criticises ‘highest spend on agency locums in a decade’

By Press Association
BMA leaders have called for pay negotiations to boost staff retention (PA)
BMA leaders have called for pay negotiations to boost staff retention (PA)

NHS Scotland’s spending on agency locums has reached the highest level in a decade, according to BMA Scotland, which warned of a “crisis” in the workforce.

At the end of the last financial year, NHS Scotland had a record 187,157 headcount, an increase of 17.9% from a decade ago, praised by the Scottish Government as representing “12 consecutive years of growth”.

In the 12 months until March 31, some 18,526 new starters joined NHS Scotland, and 12,546 people left.

During the same timeframe, £129.6 million was spent on agency locums, an increase of 8.3% on the previous year – which the British Medical Association (BMA) said was the highest in a decade, and a 92% increase compared to March 2014 (£67.3 million).

The workforce figures were lauded by health secretary Neil Gray, however they were branded a reflection of the “continued workforce crisis NHS Scotland finds itself in”, by the BMA which urged for pay negotiations to boost staff retention and to compete with salaries south of the border.

In the past year ending March 31, £490 million was spent on bank and agency nursing staff – a 9.5% increase on the previous year.

Dr Alan Robertson, chair of the BMA’s Scottish consultant committee, said that Freedom of Information statistics indicated consultant vacancies could be twice as common as official NHS figures suggested.

He said consultants working in England were put off by less competitive pay, and urged for this to be addressed, alleging that NHS Scotland was losing staff to better-paid jobs in England.

He claimed the headcount did not reflect an increase in waiting times, and that posts which remained vacant for six months were the highest in a decade, citing a “demoralised” workforce facing “moral distress” in NHS Scotland.

There were 40% fewer vacancies than in the year ending March 2023, with 3,382.5 jobs available – totting up to a 39.3% decrease over the past year.

Another 451 consultant jobs have yet to be filled – a decrease of 3.6% – which was described as “stubbornly high” by Dr Robertson.

In the nursing and midwifery sector, there were 77,407 staff employed – a 4% increase in the past year.

In the medical and dental categories, there are 6,634 consultants excluding directors – a 2.5% increase over the past year.

The number of admin workers also increased, with 34,518 staff – a 3.4% increase over the past year.

As of April, the working week became 30 minutes shorter and is now 37 hours.

Dr Robertson said: “We know these figures are failing to show the true extent of gaps in the workforce.

“Our recent FOI found vacancy numbers are twice those being reported. It is of little surprise spending on locums has also reached the highest level in a decade, with an eye-watering £129.6 million being spent last year.

“This is only a sticking plaster approach and not a long-term solution to the crisis – money being spent on locums should instead be put towards staffing. Permanent staff are by far the more cost-effective, they also provide stability and continuity of service that best serves patients.

“The stark reality of these stubbornly high consultant vacancies is reflected in the recent truly dreadful waiting times statistics which are having a terrible impact on patients and their families and seeing many doctors giving up.

“While the Scottish Government likes to point to staffing in the NHS being at a record high, this does not take into account the continued rising demand for services. Addressing pay would improve retention and recruitment in Scotland.

“Consultants in Scotland now earn less than their counterparts south of the border and as a result, we have seen senior doctors leaving Scotland to take up jobs there and consultants in England changing their minds about moving here.

“Medicine is a global market and it is vital Scotland is able to compete especially with its nearest neighbours. Addressing these issues would also help address vacancies and we call on the Scottish Government to start genuine pay negotiations urgently.”

Health secretary Neil Gray said: “I welcome these workforce statistics, which show that the number of people working in Scotland’s NHS is at a record high.

“Whilst our NHS workforce has seen 12 consecutive years of growth, we know that growing the workforce alone does not ensure improved performance or patient safety and experience.

“It is through reform and diversification that we can progressively make better use of our workforce by improving the design of services and giving them the tools, technology and infrastructure they need.”