Kenya to receive £250,000 aid from Scottish Government due to floods

By Press Association
River flooding in Kenya (Alamy/PA)
River flooding in Kenya (Alamy/PA)

Communities in Kenya which have been devastated by flooding will receive £250,000 in aid from the Scottish Government.

Nearly 1.6 million people across east Africa have been affected by heavy rain, flash floods and landslides, with 315 deaths reported in Kenya and more than 58,000 families estimated to have been displaced.

External affairs secretary Angus Robertson pledged £250,000 to aid charities through the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund.

Angus Robertson
Angus Robertson (Scottish Parliament/PA)

Oxfam and Islamic Relief will each receive £125,000 to support 2,645 families in Nairobi County and Garissa County, with food, shelter and clean water.

The aid was described as a “lifeline” by Oxfam, which said it would particularly help families living in “informal settlements” in Nairobi.

The funding will also support services to raise awareness and prevent gender-based violence, amid concerns it increased during previous crises.

Mr Robertson said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those who have lost loved ones and the thousands of families whose homes have been substantially damaged by the severe flooding across Kenya.

Kenya Stock
The Scottish Government has pledged money for flood-stricken communities in Nairobi (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The £250,000 funding pledge to charities responding to the crisis through the Humanitarian Emergency Fund demonstrates the Scottish Government’s commitment to providing essential assistance to people in need.

“This funding will play an important role in addressing the immediate needs of those affected by flooding, including helping to provide access to food, shelter and clean water.”

Oxfam in Kenya’s humanitarian lead Mat Cousins said: “The Scottish Government’s contribution is a lifeline for many families in Nairobi’s informal settlements who have lost everything to the floods.

“This funding will not only address immediate needs such as clean water and shelter but also provide crucial support for women and girls facing heightened risks of gender-based violence.

“We are grateful for this solidarity in such challenging times and hope it inspires other governments to provide similar life-saving support.”

Islamic Relief regional community fundraising manager Nadeem Baqir said: “This funding will serve as a vital lifeline for the many families impacted by Kenya’s flood crisis, aiding in the recovery and rebuilding of lives and livelihoods.

“The world’s most vulnerable communities are often the first to suffer from climate-related natural disasters, and we are thankful for the Scottish Government’s commitment to supporting those in greatest need.”