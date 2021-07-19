Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Politics / UK politics

US warns travellers against heading to UK over ‘very high’ Covid cases

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 7.36pm Updated: July 19 2021, 10.26pm
US flag (PA)
US flag (PA)

US citizens have been warned against travel to the UK over spiralling coronavirus cases.

The UK was placed on the highest level of the United States travel guidance – “Level 4: Very High” – on Monday, warning that even fully-vaccinated travellers could be at risk.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued the update on the day Boris Johnson ended mask-wearing and social distancing laws, while reopening nightclubs.

The move will be a blow to the Prime Minister, after he sought to broker a way to reopen UK-US travel with President Joe Biden.

Americans were told to “avoid travel to the United Kingdom” but advised to make sure they are fully vaccinated if travel is essential.

“Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants,” the guidance added.

The UK joins countries including Brazil, South Africa and the Netherlands on Level 4.

India, Iran and Italy are among countries that have been badly hit by coronavirus but are a level lower on the US’s rating.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the move was a “direct consequence of the Tories’ failure to get a grip on this virus”.

“Instead of their promised ‘freedom day’, the Conservatives’ shambolic handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has left us with some of the highest new case rates anywhere in the world and forced other countries to take steps to restrict travel to the UK,” the Labour MP said.

“Despite a worrying rise in infections and hospitalisations, the Government is blindly pushing ahead with removing all restrictions.”

