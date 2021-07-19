Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Johnson wanted to visit Queen in person shortly before first lockdown – Cummings

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 10.04pm
The Queen greets Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Boris Johnson wanted to visit the Queen in person early in the pandemic despite Downing Street staff already falling ill with Covid-19, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

The former chief aide in No 10 alleged that he had to convince the Prime Minister out of visiting her by warning about the potentially grave consequences.

Downing Street denied the incident described by Mr Cummings in an interview with the BBC took place and Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

BBC interview with Dominic Cummings
Dominic Cummings during an interview with Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff OVers/BBC)

Mr Johnson ended up taking a 15-month break from his face-to-face weekly audience with the Queen after meeting her on March 11 2020 and they instead spoke on the phone.

But Mr Cummings, who has been engaged in a war of words with Mr Johnson since leaving No 10 in November, alleged Mr Johnson wanted to visit her a week later, on March 18.

“I said, what are you doing? And he said, I’m going to see the Queen and I said, what on earth are you talking about, of course you can’t go and see the Queen,” Mr Cummings said in an interview.

“He said, ah, that’s what I do every Wednesday, sod this, I’m gonna go and see her.”

But this was five days before Mr Johnson announced the first lockdown on March 23 and he went on to test positive himself for Covid-19 later that month.

“I said to him (Boris Johnson), there’s people in this office who are isolating, you might have coronavirus, I might have coronavirus, you can’t go and see the Queen,” Mr Cummings said.

“What if you go and see her and give the Queen coronavirus? You obviously can’t go.

“I just said if you, if you give her coronavirus and she dies what, what are you gonna, you can’t do that, you can’t risk that, that’s completely insane.

“And he said, he basically just hadn’t thought it through, he said, yeah, holy shit, I can’t go.”

Ultimately the Prime Minister and the Queen switched to holding phone discussions on March 18 as she prepared to socially distance at Windsor Castle.

Their first in-person meeting was not until June 23 this year

Dominic Cummings: The Interview will air on BBC Two at 7pm on Tuesday.

