Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Javid urges public to get vaccinated after ‘full recovery’ from Covid-19

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 3.32pm
Sajid Javid (Yui Mok/PA)
Sajid Javid (Yui Mok/PA)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he has made a “full recovery” a week after testing positive for a coronavirus infection that ultimately sent the Prime Minister and Chancellor into isolation.

Mr Javid, who had received both vaccine doses before he tested positive, urged people to get their jabs after reporting he experienced only “very mild” symptoms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s quarantine in his Chequers country residence is expected to end late on Monday.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak initially tried to avoid isolation by saying they were taking part in a testing pilot, but backed down in the face of widespread public criticism.

Mr Javid, who replaced scandal-hit Matt Hancock in the Cabinet, tweeted: “Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive. Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

“Please – if you haven’t yet – get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier