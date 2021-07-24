Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Bereaved criticise Sajid Javid for suggesting people have ‘cowered’ from Covid

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 11.53pm
Health Secretary Sajid Javid leaves following the NHS service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark the 73rd birthday of the NHS at St Paul’s Cathedral, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s suggestion that the nation needs to not “cower” from coronavirus has been criticised as “deeply insensitive” by those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice joined opposition MPs in branding the Cabinet minister’s remark insulting to people who have shielded and those who stayed at home to protect society.

Mr Javid said on Saturday he had made a “full recovery” and that his “symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines”, of which he had received two doses.

“Please, if you haven’t yet, get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus,” he wrote on Twitter.

Co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Jo Goodman said Mr Javid’s comments “are deeply insensitive on a number of levels”.

“Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring,” she added.

“Words matter and the flippancy and carelessness of this comment has caused deep hurt and further muddied the waters of the Government’s dangerously mixed messaging.”

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy questioned his use of the word cower, in words echoed by Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

“129,000 Brits have died from Covid under your Government’s watch,” Mr Lammy wrote.

“Don’t denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Lib Dem health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said Mr Javid’s tweet was “outrageous” while thousands remain in hospital with Covid-19.

“His careless words have insulted every man, woman and child who has followed the rules and stayed at home to protect others,” she said in a statement.

“He owes them all, especially the millions who are shielding, an apology.”

Public health expert Devi Sridhar said his remarks would be “painful to read for those who were severely ill” and those who lost loved ones to Covid-19.

The professor at the University of Edinburgh, wrote: “It wasn’t because they were weak, just unnecessarily exposed to a virus.

“And wanting to avoid getting Covid isn’t ‘cowering’ – it’s being sensible & looking out for others.”

Mr Javid received a positive test result on July 17 for a coronavirus infection that ultimately sent Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak into isolation as contacts.

Mr Johnson’s quarantine in his Chequers country residence is expected to finish at the end of the day on Monday, as is Mr Sunak’s.

The pair initially tried to avoid isolation by saying they were taking part in a testing pilot, but backed down in the face of widespread public criticism.

Mr Javid replaced Matt Hancock as Health Secretary last month when the scandal-hit predecessor stood down amid public outrage after leaked CCTV footage showed him kissing an aide in breach of coronavirus rules.

The successor has been seen as more strongly in favour of lifting coronavirus restrictions and most remaining legal rules in England were ended on Monday.

