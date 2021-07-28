Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

PM fears ‘legacy of wasted talent’ unless world leaders back education drive

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 10.32pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Cziborra/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Cziborra/PA)

Boris Johnson wants world leaders to dig deep to prevent Covid-19 scuppering the life chances of millions of children.

The Prime Minister warned the pandemic risks leaving a “lasting legacy of wasted talent” as he prepares to attend a London-based summit to raise funds for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

The UK last month pledged £430 million to the project, which aims to secure at least five billion US dollars (£3.6 billion) over the next five years.

The GPE’s campaign is designed to help 175 million girls and boys in up to 90 countries to learn.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr Johnson said: “We have a fight on our hands to ensure Covid-19 does not scupper the life chances of millions of children, leaving a lasting legacy of wasted talent.

“Too many children around the world – girls in particular – were already out of school before the pandemic.

“Enabling them to learn and reach their full potential is the single greatest thing we can do to recover from this crisis and build better, greener and fairer societies.

“Today I am urging governments, businesses and philanthropists to invest in the future by fully funding the transformative work of the Global Partnership for Education.”

Mr Johnson’s commitment to the GPE in June came as his Government pushed ahead with a £4 billion aid cut, despite warnings that it would affect education projects.

The UK Government is allocating 0.5% of gross national income on official development assistance rather than the 0.7% pledged in the Conservative Party 2019 general election manifesto.

It argues the reduction is temporary and has been implemented due to the economic hit caused by Covid-19, although charities fear the cut could be indefinite.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be among those opening the summit on Thursday.

Mr Johnson will be joined by Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and Julia Gillard, the former prime minister of Australia who chairs the GPE, in closing the event.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier