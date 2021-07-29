Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tory PCC tells Home Secretary police pay freeze is a ‘huge blow’

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 11.47am
New Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire Donna Jones (PA)
A Conservative police and crime commissioner (PCC) has called on the Home Secretary to reconsider the pay freeze for police officers, describing it as a “huge blow”.

Donna Jones, the PCC for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, says in her letter to Priti Patel that the decision is “deeply disappointing” in comparison to a four-year settlement that she understands has been reached for Ministry of Defence (MoD) staff.

She writes: “This news is a huge blow to the thousands of men and women who have worked tirelessly over the last 10 years with reducing numbers and budgets, but particularly throughout the pandemic to keep our communities safe.

UK Police Memorial
Home Secretary, Priti Patel, attending the unveiling of the UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas, Staffordshire (Christopher Furlong/PA)

“If there had been a pay freeze across all Government departments owing to the huge increase in national debts, whilst it would have been deeply disappointing for police officers, the fairness of the decision would have been acknowledged.

“On Tuesday of this week I was in a meeting with a senior naval officer who advised me that the Ministry Of Defence (MOD) are not only exempt from the Comprehensive Spending Review, but they have been given a four-year settlement.

“I was initially shocked, and then hopeful of what may be to come for police forces across the country.

“This has made the news about a pay freeze for police officers a deep blow coupled with the news police forces are likely to have no increase in police budgets for the next two years and then a 5% cut in year three.”

Ms Jones states the pay freeze does not recognise the efforts made by police officers during lockdowns, and adds: “The real-time pay cut for existing officers fails to acknowledge the part they played during the pandemic going into people’s homes and keeping communities safe.”

She adds: “The decision of the Government to protect MoD budgets in case there is an attack on sovereign soil or assets around the globe, seems disproportionate when we know that across Britain there are murders, rapes, shootings and stabbings happening every day.

“Crimes in this country are getting more violent and organised crime gangs operate in every city and almost all towns. With policing it isn’t ‘if’ crime is committed, it’s a case of ‘where’.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed the Home Secretary in the decision to freeze the salaries of all officers earning more than £24,000.

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, has declared it has no confidence in Ms Patel over the move.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The Home Secretary has demonstrated her commitment time and time again to supporting the brave police officers who keep us safe, giving them the resources and powers they need to fight crime and protect the public.

“We are recruiting 20,000 extra officers, 8,771 already in place, increased taxpayer funding for policing by up to £600 million and gave forces £200 million to meet unforeseen costs of the pandemic.

“This is in addition to enhancing protection of the police, increasing sentencing for assaulting officers and investment in equipment.

“The economy has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, with pressures on public finances and we must protect jobs and ensure fairness.”

