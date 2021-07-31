Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Politics / UK politics

Talking about pregnancy after losing a baby is important – charity

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 6.53pm Updated: July 31 2021, 7.43pm
Carrie Johnson revealed she suffered a miscarriage at the start of they year (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Talking about becoming pregnant after losing a baby is “important” as it can be an anxious time for a couple, a miscarriage charity has said.

Carrie Johnson revealed she is expecting a second child with the Prime Minister, after suffering the heartbreak of a miscarriage at the start of the year.

In a statement on social media, Ms Johnson said the brother or sister to their first child Wilfred was due to arrive in the winter.

The baby is due to arrive in the winter (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ruth Bender Atik, national director of the Miscarriage Association, told Sky News: “Not everyone wants to talk about their experience of miscarriage, they may feel it’s private to them or they’re just not comfortable talking about it.

“They might worry that people will say the wrong things, but also it’s important to talk about pregnancy after loss because it can be a very anxious time.

“I think a lot of people say they lose the kind of innocence and optimism that they had the first time around because they’re always concerned that something might go wrong this time and for most people it doesn’t.

“We have a really British way of trying to cheer people up by starting sentences with words like ‘at least’, ‘at least it was early’, ‘at least you already have a child’.

“None of these things generally help so just allowing somebody to feel how they feel and to say ‘I’m sorry for loss’ and perhaps when they’re pregnant again, say ‘I imagine it might be a bit of an anxious time for you now’”.

She went on to say that miscarriage can be “very traumatic” for some partners.

Ms Atik added: “It’s important that we think about partners and remember their needs and ask them how they’re doing.”

A charity has said discussions about miscarriages are “important” (Mike Egerton/PA)

Zoe Clark-Coates, chief executive of the Mariposa Trust, a baby loss and bereavement charity, said people need to talk more about the “taboo topic” of miscarriages.

She told BBC News: “We see a massive influx of people asking for support if anybody of note, or even a TV show covers the story of baby loss in their shows, we see a real influx of people.

“It just means to a lot of people that it’s OK to talk about this subject and sadly for generations, people have been told to not talk about loss or miscarriages.

“When people of note, people in the public eye talk about their own personal losses, I think it gives a lot of people the confidence to start speaking about it and sharing their own personal stories.”

