Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Medical students told they can defer a year despite funding for extra places

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 3.54pm
On Tuesday, tens of thousands of school leavers will find out their A-level results (PA)
On Tuesday, tens of thousands of school leavers will find out their A-level results (PA)

Students who want to study medicine will have the option to defer their places until next year or choose to move to a different medical school amid capacity constraints, UK medical schools have said.

The Medical Schools Council (MSC), which represents 44 heads of medical schools across the UK, has said some schools may still struggle to increase the number of students they admit as they are limited by specialist facilities.

The warning comes after the Government announced that medicine and dentistry schools will receive extra funding to expand courses this year following an increase in applications for these subjects.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of school leavers will find out their A-level results after this summer’s exams were cancelled for the second year in a row.

If more students receive top grades – which are being submitted by teachers – then it will be more difficult for selective universities and courses to differentiate between applicants, it has been suggested.

A statement from the MSC said: “Medical schools are committed to maintaining high standards of education for existing and new students and will therefore work with the Government to ensure that any additional places are appropriately funded and allocated.

“While some medical schools may be able to take a modest increase in numbers, their ability to do so will be limited by specialist facilities for subjects such as anatomy and clinical placement opportunities.

“With the physical constraints on placement capacity some students may choose to move to a different medical school or to defer their place until 2022, and medical schools will support them in these moves.”

The number of places on medicine and dentistry courses at universities in England is capped by the Government to ensure teaching, learning, and assessment standards are maintained.

But on Thursday evening – just five days before results day – the Department for Education (DfE) announced that the cap will be adjusted to allow for more than 9,000 places on medical and dentistry courses for the 2021 student intake.

It said that applications for medicine and dentistry have increased by 20% this year compared with 2020.

In a statement on Friday, the MSC said it was committed to working with the Government to try to create capacity to accommodate these extra students.

It added: “Medicine is a competitive course for which to gain entry and every year there is a surplus of qualified candidates who would be suitable for the course.

“Medical schools are conscious that this year’s cohort will have experienced disruption to their learning and as a result will require additional support in their transition to university.

“Due to the rigorous selection processes undertaken at all medical schools, the public should be reassured that all students who hold offers have been interviewed and deemed suitable for a career in medicine.”

The University of Exeter, which is a member of the Russell Group, recently wrote to students who have accepted an offer to study medicine starting in 2021 asking if they will delay starting their course until 2022.

Students who opt for a deferral are being offered financial incentives – including a guaranteed place next year, free accommodation for their first year, and a cash bursary of £10,000.

Last summer, the fiasco around grading led to thousands of A-level students having their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm, before Ofqual announced a U-turn.

The Government then announced it would lift the cap on the number of places on medicine courses following the U-turn, after institutions warned they had limited space for students with higher results.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier