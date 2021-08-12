Minister unsure who from Government has met Gurkhas on hunger strike

A minister has said he is “not entirely sure” who from the Government has spoken to Gurkhas who have been on hunger strike opposite Downing Street.

The group is campaigning for equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997 and are not eligible for a full UK armed forces pension.

The Support Our Gurkhas protesters reached their sixth day of not eating on Thursday, while demonstrating opposite Downing Street.

Schools minister Nick Gibb was asked on Thursday morning about what the Government is doing to help the Gurkhas.

He told Sky News: “We do take very seriously the issue of pensions for Gurkhas.

“The Gurkhas’ pension scheme, we’ve increased it between 10% and 25% since March 2019, we’ve added another £25 million in terms of providing health for Gurkhas in Nepal.

“Ministers are of course in touch with and will be in touch with those people who are concerned about pensions for Gurkhas – they are a very important part of the British Army and we’ve always taken very seriously the welfare and the pension of Gurkhas who have served in our armed forces.”

When asked to confirm that ministers have been in touch with the protesting group, Mr Gibb added: “I’m not entirely sure who has met who but I do know that we are always keen to speak to people who are concerned about the welfare of our Gurkha regiment and the pensions arrangements for those soldiers.”

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman was also unable to clarify if anyone from the Government was meeting with the Gurkhas, but said the Government was “committed to providing Gurkhas a fair pension”.

On Wednesday, Labour’s shadow defence secretary Stephen Morgan wrote to the Government urging it to “engage constructively” with the Gurkhas.

In a letter to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Mr Morgan said it had been “over two years since the Government announced that they intended to increase pension rates for the Gurkha Pension Scheme”, and over five years since the UK and Nepalese governments agreed to set up “a process of dialogue on issues of concern to the Gurkha veteran community”.

He added: “I would urge you to meet with these veterans, as I have in the past and will do so again this week. No veteran of the British Army should have to resort to a hunger strike to be heard.”

Gurkha veterans are protesting by hunger striking opposite Downing Street (Hollie Adams/PA)

The Gurkha men, recruited from the rugged Himalayan country of Nepal, have a reputation as hard and loyal fighters, and are known for the trademark curved kukri blades they carry sheathed on their belts.

Around 200,000 Gurkhas fought in both world wars, and they have also served in places such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Cyprus, the Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Those who served from 1948 to 2007 were members of the Gurkha Pension Scheme until the Labour government of the time eliminated the differences between Gurkhas’ terms and conditions of service and those of their British counterparts.

Serving Gurkhas, and those with service on or after July 1, 1997, could then opt to transfer into the Armed Forces Pension Scheme.

The change was brought in after an amendment to immigration rules in 2007, backdated to July 1997, meant more retired Gurkhas were likely to settle in the UK on discharge, whereas the previous pension scheme had lower rates as it had assumed they would return to Nepal where the cost of living was significantly lower.

Dhan Gurung, 59, from Basingstoke, who has been protesting from his wheelchair in Whitehall near the gates to Downing Street, told the PA news agency: “When I retired from the British Army, my pension was £20 a month, whereas my British counterpart received £400 or more.

“What a trick by the Government, it makes me hurt still.

“There are 5,000 veterans in Nepal living in poverty. They are working in dangerous, difficult and dirty jobs to feed their families.”

Gurkha veterans have been forced to go on hunger strike because Ministers won't listen to their concerns about pension inequality. My letter to the Defence Secretary urging action for those who bravely served our country👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/M80SSsMMYN — Stephen Morgan MP (@StephenMorganMP) August 11, 2021

The veteran also said he and his fellow demonstrators had been “harassed” by police, who then dismantled a gazebo.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said that on Tuesday, officers had “engaged with the crowd and the gazebo was removed. No arrests were made”.

Questioned about the handling of the protest, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told LBC Radio on Thursday morning that bylaws for the area “do not allow for what might become a permanent encampment”.

She added: “The law is suggesting that people shouldn’t be able to just stay there forever opposite Downing Street, which some people would.”

Dame Cressida said she has “a massive amount of respect” for the Gurkhas and that officers were “extremely polite” and “extremely professional” and had done “the right thing”.

An MoD spokesperson said: “The UK Government is committed to providing Gurkhas a fair pension, including uplifts determined by formal review processes. This includes extensive consultation with Gurkha veteran groups and the government of Nepal, with more meetings scheduled next month.

“Gurkhas in service from 1997 receive exactly the same pension arrangements as other personnel. The Gurkha Pension Scheme, for those in service between 1948 and 1997, provides a competitive pension that is at least as good as those given to others with identical periods of service.

“The GPS differs from other pension schemes but provides a positive standard of living in Nepal and is objectively fair and justified, as upheld by three judicial reviews since 2003, including a case that went to the European Court of Human Rights.

“We greatly value the contribution that Gurkhas make and do not wish to see veterans undertaking such protests unnecessarily.”