Afghan ‘security vacuum’ could see global terrorism return – UK military chief

A dangerous “security vacuum” risks opening up in Afghanistan, potentially enabling international terrorism to take a grip once again, the head of the British armed forces has warned.

As the Taliban continued to make sweeping gains, seizing another provincial capital, General Sir Nick Carter said the country was already facing a “humanitarian tragedy”.

He suggested the best the government of President Ashraf Ghani could hope for was to achieve a “military stalemate” which would enable it to negotiate a political compromise with the militants.

“I think we have already got a humanitarian tragedy. The question now is whether it gets worse or not,” he told the BBC.

His warning came as the Taliban seized the provincial capital of Ghazni – the 10th to fall to the militants in the past week following the withdrawal of international forces led by the US.

Gen Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, said it was a “fair assessment” that fighters affiliated to al Qaida were among the Taliban insurgents.

“If we end up with a scenario where the state fractures, and you end up essentially with a security vacuum, then there are absolutely ideal conditions for international terrorism and extremism to prosper yet again,” he said.

It was the launch by al Qaida of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US in 2001 which led to the original international military intervention in the country.

With the Taliban again on the advance, Gen Carter said they were seeing many of the atrocities on the battlefield which they had been associated with in the past.

“We are seeing atrocities being committed, we are seeing war crimes being committed, we are seeing women being brutalised, we are seeing forced marriages – all the sorts of things that the Taliban were notorious for in the past,” he said.

Despite the recent setbacks – with warnings the capital Kabul could fall within weeks – Gen Carter said he believed the government forces were still capable of holding on to “those bits of the country that really matter”.

At the same time he said there was a “big disparity” between the actions of some Taliban fighters and the rhetoric of the movement’s political leadership, based in Qatar, which, he suggested, could be open to political compromise.

“Do the Taliban really want to become a pariah state again? I’m not sure that they necessarily do. I think that they don’t want to become North Korea,” he said.

“Whatever may happen, there surely has to be a political compromise. Whether that means a Taliban government, whether it means a government in which power is shared – that remains to be seen.

“It very much depends in the next few weeks on that battlefield. But if a military stalemate is achieved by the current Afghan government and the people of Afghanistan are defiant and unified behind that effort, there is no reason to suppose that you can’t end up with a political compromise which works for the majority of Afghans.”