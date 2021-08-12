Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

600 UK soldiers to be deployed to Afghanistan to help Britons leave

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 8.57pm
(Rupert Frere/MoD/Crown copyright)
(Rupert Frere/MoD/Crown copyright)

Up to 600 UK troops are to be deployed in Afghanistan to help Britons leave the country, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced.

He said they are set to arrive in the the coming days to “support the diplomatic presence in Kabul” as General Sir Nick Carter, the head of the British armed forces, warned that a dangerous “security vacuum” risks opening up in Afghanistan – potentially enabling international terrorism to take a grip once again.

The number of staff at the British Embassy in Kabul has been cut to a core team focused on providing consular and visa services for those needing to rapidly leave the country.

The Andrew Marr Show
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Ian West/PA)

Mr Wallace said: “The security of British nationals, British military personnel and former Afghan staff is our first priority.”

As the Taliban continue to make gains, all British nationals have been told to leave as soon as possible while there are still commercial travel options available under travel advice that was issued on Friday.

They have also been urged to contact the Embassy in Kabul as soon as possible for assistance.

Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey hoped the deployment would ensure that British personnel are “safely and orderly withdrawn” from Afghanistan, but also said the protection of Afghans must not be forgotten.

He said: “Ministers must also ensure all eligible Afghans and their families touch down safely on UK soil.

“The interpreters have been hugely important to British forces and the UK has a debt of honour to look after them. The Government must step up efforts to get them out of Afghanistan alongside British nationals.

“We share widespread dismay that the security situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating so much faster than forecast. While our forces are withdrawing, we cannot walk away from the people of Afghanistan, so the UK should not be slashing aid and Ministers must push harder diplomatically with countries in the region to try to support a political process.”

Earlier, Gen Carter said the country was already facing a “humanitarian tragedy” as the Taliban continued to make sweeping gains.

He suggested the best the government of President Ashraf Ghani could hope for was to achieve a “military stalemate” which would enable it to negotiate a political compromise with the militants.

He told the BBC: “I think we have already got a humanitarian tragedy. The question now is whether it gets worse or not.”

His warning came as the Taliban seized the provincial capital of Ghazni – the 10th to fall to the militants in the past week following the withdrawal of international forces led by the US.

“If we end up with a scenario where the state fractures, and you end up essentially with a security vacuum, then there are absolutely ideal conditions for international terrorism and extremism to prosper yet again,” he said.

It was the launch by al Qaida of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US in 2001 which led to the original international military intervention in the country.

British oil tanker Stena Impero
Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter (Yui Mok/PA)

With the Taliban again on the advance, Gen Carter said they were seeing many of the atrocities on the battlefield which they had been associated with in the past.

“We are seeing atrocities being committed, we are seeing war crimes being committed, we are seeing women being brutalised, we are seeing forced marriages – all the sorts of things that the Taliban were notorious for in the past,” he said.

Despite the recent setbacks – with warnings the capital Kabul could fall within weeks – Gen Carter said he believed the government forces were still capable of holding on to “those bits of the country that really matter”.

At the same time he said there was a “big disparity” between the actions of some Taliban fighters and the rhetoric of the movement’s political leadership, based in Qatar, which, he suggested, could be open to political compromise.

“Do the Taliban really want to become a pariah state again? I’m not sure that they necessarily do. I think that they don’t want to become North Korea,” he said.

“Whatever may happen, there surely has to be a political compromise. Whether that means a Taliban government, whether it means a government in which power is shared – that remains to be seen.

“It very much depends in the next few weeks on that battlefield. But if a military stalemate is achieved by the current Afghan government and the people of Afghanistan are defiant and unified behind that effort, there is no reason to suppose that you can’t end up with a political compromise which works for the majority of Afghans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier