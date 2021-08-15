Labour says Government must live up to obligations to Afghan people

Labour has called on the Government to “live up to our obligations” to the Afghan people as Taliban fighters stood poised to take control of Kabul.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has written to Priti Patel saying that safe and legal asylum routes need to be put in place.

The situation in Afghanistan is a catastrophe. Britain must live up to its obligations towards those who have served with British representatives so bravely and to the wider humanitarian consequences. My letter to the Home Secretary: pic.twitter.com/JfOsCTKg8l — Nick Thomas-Symonds MP (@NickTorfaen) August 15, 2021

In his letter to the Home Secretary he said: “The situation in Afghanistan is truly awful.

“We must now live up to our obligations, especially to those Afghan people who worked so bravely with British representatives in Afghanistan.

“Our resettlement scheme must, urgently, be expanded to ensure people to whom we owe a huge debt are not abandoned.”

He said the process must include looking to help Afghan workers who helped in areas such as military, media and those who supported the work of the Department for International Development.

“The Taliban’s return is likely to drive many thousands of people from their homes, with women and girls at particular risk.

“The UK Government must put in place specific safe and legal asylum routes to help provide support.”

Amid pressure to announce resettlement plans for people fleeing Afghanistan, the Home Office issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday morning.

It said: “The Home Office has already resettled over 3,300 Afghan staff and their families who have worked for the UK.

“We will continue to fulfil our international obligations and moral commitments.

“Home Office officials are right now working to protect British nationals and help former UK staff and other eligible people travel to the UK”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, argued events in Afghanistan are “the biggest single foreign policy disaster since Suez” and said the priority had to be to get as many people as possible out of Kabul.

“This isn’t just about interpreters or guards.

“This is about those people who we trained in special forces to serve alongside us, those who helped us to understand the territory through our agencies and our diplomats,” he told BBC News.

“This is the people who, on our encouragement, set up schools for girls.

“These people are all at risk now.

“The real danger is that we are going to see every female MP murdered, we are going to see ministers strung up on street lamps.”