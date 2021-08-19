Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Royal Navy to support Haiti recovery effort

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 11.39am
RFA Wave Knight will help the recovery effort in Haiti (Chris Radburn/PA)
RFA Wave Knight will help the recovery effort in Haiti (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Royal Navy will be dispatched to Haiti to assist with earthquake recovery efforts.

The Government said £1 million of support would be sent to the country, while Wave-class, fast fleet tanker RFA Wave Knight will also support the international humanitarian response.

More than 1,900 people were killed by Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude quake, with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency on Tuesday raising the number of those injured to 9,900.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Communities in the Caribbean can rely on the Royal Navy to come to their aid when disaster strikes.

“The Royal Navy has a proud history of supporting British Overseas Territories and other partners in the Caribbean during hurricane season. I’m proud that the UK can now play a part in the US effort to respond to the devastating earthquake in Haiti.”

The tanker will serve as a landing pad for US military helicopters responding to the crisis.

And the Government said experts from the UK’s Emergency Medical Team (UK EMT) will be deployed Haiti this week to assess requirements for medical assistance and identify additional support.

Minister for the Caribbean, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, said: “It is at times like this that the international community must come together to help those in crisis. The UK’s support will add to Haiti’s efforts to provide emergency disaster relief to those most vulnerable, including access to vital healthcare and sanitation.”

The new funding is in addition to UK contributions to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, the Red Cross Disaster Relief Emergency Fund and the Start Fund, which have allocated funding of £5.8 million, £600,000, and £250,000 respectively.

A UK humanitarian expert will also arrive in Haiti as part of a UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) mission, to help assess damage and humanitarian needs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier