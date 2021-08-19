Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gurkhas end hunger strike after Government agrees to talks over pensions

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 5.46pm Updated: August 19 2021, 8.33pm
Gurkhas outside Downing Street (James Manning/PA)
Former Gurkha servicemen have ended a 13-day hunger strike after the Government agreed to enter talks with the Nepalese Embassy over equal pensions for veterans.

The group had not eaten for almost a fortnight, with one 60-year-old admitted to hospital with heart problems in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The hunger strikers were part of a group of protesters calling for equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997 and are not eligible for a full UK armed forces pension.

A spokesman for the group told the PA news agency on Thursday Dhan Gurung, from Basingstoke, had less than a week before his condition became really serious.

Protesters outside Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

But on Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Defence announced it would open talks with the Nepalese Embassy about the matter.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defence said: “We are happy the Satyagraha (non-violent resistance) group have agreed to break their fast.

“Our primary concern is always the health and welfare of our serving personnel and veterans and this strike was not a course of action we encouraged.”

She added: “We look forward to meeting with the group next month alongside the Nepali Ambassador to move forward together.”

The Gurkha Equal Rights campaign group tweeted on Thursday afternoon: “BREAKING NEWS ! Government has a struck a deal with the Nepal Embassy for a government to government dialogue.

“13 days of fast unto death,  the hunger strike has now been called off ! Thank you everyone for your support and love!”

The Gurkha men, recruited from Nepal, have a reputation as hard and loyal fighters, and are known for the trademark curved kukri blades they carry sheathed on their belts.

Around 200,000 fought in both world wars, also serving in places such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Cyprus, the Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Gurkha veteran Dhan Gurung, left, is on day 12 of a hunger strike (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Those who served from 1948 to 2007 were members of the Gurkha Pension Scheme until the differences between Gurkhas’ terms and conditions of service and those of their British counterparts were removed.

Serving Gurkhas, and those with service on or after July 1 1997, could then opt to transfer into the Armed Forces Pension Scheme.

Speaking previously about the protest, Mr Gurung said: “We will keep coming back here, we want to continue our hunger (strike) until death.

“We don’t care about sacrificing our life.”

