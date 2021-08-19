Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Politics / UK politics

Dominic Raab should have taken call if it was recommended, says Darroch

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 7.36pm
Lord Kim Darroch (Niall Carson/PA)
Lord Kim Darroch (Niall Carson/PA)

The former UK ambassador to the US has said he thinks Dominic Raab should have called the Afghan foreign minister if he was being recommended to do so by officials.

Lord Kim Darroch said officials only encourage ministers make calls while on holiday if it is “absolutely essential”.

It comes after the Foreign Secretary was reportedly “unavailable” when officials in his department suggested he “urgently” call Hanif Atmar on Friday – two days before the Taliban marched on Kabul – to arrange help for those who supported British troops.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s PM programme if it would have made a difference if Dominic Raab had made a phone call to his Afghan counterpart to get interpreters and other personnel out, Lord Darroch said: “I don’t know all the facts, I don’t know what other phone calls he was making, I don’t know the precise terms of the advice.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Dominic Raab leaving Downing Street (PA)

“I know from my own experience that officials understand ministers need holidays and they are very cautious about recommending phone calls during holidays, and only do it if they see it’s absolutely essential. So if they were recommending this call strongly, I think he should have made it.”

He described the Taliban’s seizing of Afghanistan as a “historic defeat for the West and historical failure” which will “encourage extremists everywhere” and have “gone down well in Moscow and in Beijing”.

Lord Darroch added: “In terms of the future of interventions, Iraq was the first intervention that didn’t go well. That changed the public and parliamentary mood on this. And now you have Afghanistan.

“I just think the chances now of any leader, American, British, persuading his Parliament, and his public, to intervene in a future Iraq or Syria or Afghanistan are very, very slight. I think the whole public mood has changed on this.”

He questioned the future of Global Britain as well, stating that the combination of the cut to the aid budget and a possible lack of interventions in the future made him unsure of how it will now be “manifested”.

UK aid
The Government announced it would be cutting it foreign aid budget earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (Stefan Wermuth/PA)

In a bid to help the Afghan people, the UK is launching a diplomatic push to encourage allies to join it in offering to take in refugees fleeing the Taliban regime.

Downing Street said the ministers will be encouraging international partners to emulate “one of the most generous asylum schemes in British history”.

The Government has said Britain will take up to 20,000 people wanting to exit Afghanistan as part of its resettlement scheme, with 5,000 due to be accepted in the next 12 months.

Labour however has said the offer is not bold enough and has called for a “more generous offer” to be made.

