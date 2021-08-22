Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Politics / UK politics

Keir Starmer: Labour must modernise and become party of next 20 years to win

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 3.50am
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Labour to modernise and become ‘the party of the next 10 or 20 years’ if it wants to win the next general election (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Labour to modernise and become ‘the party of the next 10 or 20 years’ if it wants to win the next general election (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Labour to modernise and become “the party of the next 10 or 20 years” if it wants to win the next general election.

Speaking ahead of the the party’s forthcoming annual conference, the Labour leader also said his “top priority” was to win government.

“In order to win that election, we have to win the future,” Sir Keir told The Observer.

“We have to modernise and we have to be the party of the next 10 or 20 years, not the party that simply looks back at the last 10 years and says: ‘You could have had something else if you’d voted Labour.’”

Earlier in August, the 58-year-old revealed he was planning to relaunch his leadership of Labour in the autumn in a bid to prove the party is a credible option for voters at the next election.

In an interview with the Financial Times on August 6, Sir Keir said he would “turn the Labour Party inside out” to show it was serious about winning power and said members had to “get real” about damaging internal rows.

Sir Keir’s leadership has been questioned by some on the left of the party since he took over from Jeremy Corbyn in April last year.

Factional disputes within the party have often been blamed for distracting from the task of opposing the Conservatives and have prompted multiple calls for unity.

Labour’s annual conference is scheduled to take place in Brighton from September 25 to 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier