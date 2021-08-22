Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In Pictures: British troops in race against time to help Afghans escape Taliban

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 12.03pm
British service personnel assist in the evacuation of Afghans from Kabul airport (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
British personnel at Kabul airport are working round the clock to evacuate thousands of people desperate to escape the clutches of Taliban fighters following their march to power in Afghanistan.

Afghans on RAF plane
A full flight of 265 people on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport on Saturday (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA)
Troops assited Afghans
British troops on the ground at Kabul airport are working to process Afghans hoping to be evacuated (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
UK troops assist Afghans
Thousands of Afghans have massed at the airport and nearby, hoping to secure their freedom (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
UK troops assist Afghans
Flights out of Kabul operated by the RAF and other air forces are continuing daily, but the US has set a deadline for all evacuations of August 31 (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Troops assist Afghans
UK armed forces minister James Heappey said on Sunday that eight RAF flights had left Kabul in the last 24 hours, carrying 1,721 people to safety (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Troops help Afghans
British troops have been working round the clock to process Afghans hoping to secure a life-saving place on one of the flights out (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Troops at rest
The evacuations, dubbed Operation Pitting, began on August 13 as the Taliban marched on Kabul (MoD/PA)
Troops assist Afghans
More than 1,000 service personnel have been deployed to Kabul to assist the operation (MoD/PA)
Sir Laurie Bristow
British ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow, second right, also remains on the ground at Kabul airport to help organise the evacuations (FCO/PA)
Afghans arrive in UK
This is the sight they are all working towards – Afghans evacuated from Kabul arriving to safety in Britain (SAC Samantha Holden RAF/PA)

