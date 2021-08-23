Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Politics / UK politics

Minister for Afghanistan to address emergency UN Human Rights Council meeting

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 10.47pm
The minister will address the meeting on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
A Foreign Office minister will stress that the Taliban “need to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms” during an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council focussed on the situation in Afghanistan.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the minister directly responsible for south Asia – whose responsibilities include Afghanistan, is due to make a statement and hold urgent discussions with humanitarian partners on Tuesday.

It comes after the Conservative peer came under fire following reports by Sky News that he was on leave enjoying a break in Britain last week when the situation in Afghanistan worsened.

Lord Ahmad is expected to speak with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, at the special session, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Speaking on behalf of the UK, Lord Ahmad is expected to tell the meeting: “Over the last 20 years, the UK and our Nato allies have worked to promote human rights in Afghanistan, especially for women and girls.

“Twenty years ago almost no girls went to school, and women were banned from positions of governance. Now, 3.6 million Afghan girls are in school, and women hold over a quarter of the seats in Afghanistan’s parliament.

“Maternal mortality has almost halved, and infant mortality has decreased faster than in any low income country. These gains must not be reversed.

“The Taliban need to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Last week, the UK supported a UN Security Council statement which called for all parties to allow immediate, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access for humanitarian agencies and actors providing assistance in Afghanistan.

Lord Ahmad’s discussions in Geneva with humanitarian partners will focus on what more the international community can do to ensure this remains the case, according to the Government.

