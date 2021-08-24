Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / UK politics

Defence Secretary to prioritise people over pets in Afghanistan evacuation

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.16am
Pen Farthing, founder of animal rescue charity Nowzad, who has pleaded with the British government to withdraw his staff from Kabul (Handout/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he will prioritise people over pets as he hit back at suggestions that the evacuation of an animal charity from Afghanistan was blocked.

Paul Farthing, known as “Pen”, founded the Nowzad animal shelter in Kabul rescuing dogs, cats and donkeys after serving with the British Army in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s.

Since the collapse of the Afghan government, he has been campaigning to have all of his staff and their families, as well as his 140 dogs and 60 cats, evacuated from the country in a plan he has dubbed “Operation Ark”.

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
On Monday morning, a jubilant Mr Farthing announced the UK Government had granted visas for all of his staff and their dependants – but later it was suggested that a plane chartered to fly them out was blocked by the Ministry of Defence.

Dominic Dyer, an animal welfare campaigner and close friend of Mr Farthing, said Mr Wallace should resign.

He told the PA news agency: “I think his position is untenable and it’s disgusting. Now he will say he’s just basically interested in saving lives.

“Actually he’s risking lives by what he’s doing.”

Mr Dyer added: “I do feel the man should resign. I don’t think in a situation like this you should have a Secretary of State doing what he’s doing.”

Discussing Mr Farthing, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “He could get through the gates as a British passport holder. He was called forward on Friday and I recommend he takes that.

“His workforce have been offered, as entitled personnel, places and they will be able to be called forward, but I can’t guarantee in this window they will be processed on to aircraft, all I can say is they qualify.

“And as I’ve said, not everyone will get through.

“As for the animals that he has rescued and saved, it is just not going to be the case that I will prioritise them over the men, women and children we see in desperate need at the gate.

“I regret that, but I don’t believe that the Taliban’s main point of target will be his workforce and indeed the pets and the animals he is looking after compared to some of those other people desperate in front of the queue.”

He added: “Frankly, my day job, and my evening job, and my night job, is focusing on those thousands of people outside the front gate.

“He’s been offered a place, last Friday, he was called forward. I strongly recommend he does that.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Ian West/PA)

“And once the evacuation is over I genuinely believe that his workforce, and if he wants to repatriate the pets that he looks after and the strays, I genuinely believe that they will be allowed to move forward at a later date when that airport opens.

“But frankly I have to prioritise people at the moment over pets.”

Mr Wallace said if an aircraft flew in today to pick up Mr Farthing, his staff and animals, it would block the airfield and sit there empty.

“There is a confusion and I think I’m afraid some of the campaigners have latched on to the fact they’ve chartered a plane that this somehow is the magic wand.

“The magic wand is where the people can get through Kabul, through the Taliban checkpoints, and then through the 3,000-plus people waiting, some of whom are waiting in front of the queue because they are under real threat, direct threat, right now from Taliban,” he said.

